Puka Nacua Makes Bold Claim on Rival's Potential QB Move
The Rams are sounding off. They are making the world know how they feel. There's a certain confidence in freely speaking how one feels, and after Jared Verse talked his talk and then walked his walk against the Eagles, other Rams have made their feeling about things known.
Star receiver Pula Nacua has recently talked about a variety of topics, including his plans for retirement. Whatever he decides to do after he done playing is up to him but he could have a career in an NFL Front Office if his prediction about Brock Purdy and his contract negotiations with the 49ers come true.
Nacua was a guest on a recent episode of Julian Edelman's Games With Names podcast, Nacua was asked if he thought Purdy deserved a new contract averaging in the high $40 millions per year.
"I think, no. I think mid-4s," the receiver responded, saying it should be closer to $45 million." Stated Nacua. "I think he seems like a smart guy," Nacua responded. "They have a chance to still be in their window. And I think if he goes for a 5 [$50 million-plus], then the window closes. Right?"
"I mean, as long as they have Fred Warner on the other side, I think they'll be able to figure some things out," he added.
While Nacua didn't say anything too controversial, Brock Purdy may feel some type of way about an opponent speaking about his money. At the end of the day, nothing Nacua said will impact the 49ers negotiation with their quarterback.
However, considering Nacua's an expert on football, does his words reflect the thinking of the 49ers, thus we're entering Draft week without a contract in place for Purdy?
The 49ers do have the number 12 pick and have had suggestions made by the media to trade Purdy.
Could they go after potential Rams target Jaxson Dart? The Saints have the ninth pick and they need a quarterback.
"The Saints should call up the 49ers and make a trade offer for Brock Purdy for a couple of reasons. One, the Saints desperately need a franchise quarterback." Suggested 49ers On SI Grant Cohn. "Derek Carr has a shoulder injury and could miss all of 2025, and he's not that good. He's 34, he's kind of soft, but when he played last year, the Saints were 5-5. They were a viable team."
The 49ers could have Dart and another player with the 12th pick.
Only time will tell if Purdy signs an extension and if Nacua's words lead to any new bad blood between the heated rivals, but it's nice to see this open side from the Rams' future of the franchise.
