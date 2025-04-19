Draft Analyst Weighs In on Rams' Needs
There are just five days left before the start of the 2025 NFL Draft on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Los Angeles Rams are beginning their final preparations for the draft as they find themselves in a position to take the "best player available" with the No. 26 overall selection in the first round.
General manager Les Snead has done a fantastic job of drafting immediate impact players throughout each of the last three drafts, including last season with the team's sack leader Braden Fiske and defensive rookie of the year Jared Verse. Head coach Sean McVay has shown to help with the talent development and there is no question that the team is on the rise with their current youth movement.
Now, this year's draft will be as critical as years past with the Rams entering championship contention in the NFC. They have 74 selections between No. 26 and No. 90 overall in the draft order, leaving the option of trading back at the top of the list. However, they do have a chance to sit tight and trust in their ability to find and develop talent at the next level.
In a pre-draft press conference, NFL Network lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah was asked about what the Rams approach could be ahead of Thursday night. The two positions he mentioned as options at No. 26 were cornerback and tight end, specifically Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos and LSU tight end Mason Taylor.
"Yeah, to me I look at the corner as being an option for them there. That one would make some sense," Jeremiah said. "I wouldn't sleep on a guy like Mason Taylor if that was someone that they really loved and were comfortable with. They could go that route as a tight end."
"Trey Amos to me is a guy that just for some reason struck me as a less need type of player. He's just so consistent and so solid. He can do a lot of different things."
Jeremiah also discussed how the Rams evalute their draft prospects, focusing on the things that matter and what the players are good at instead of nitpicking their downfalls.
"I would say what the Rams have done, they've got a lot of guys who were just ready-made, like just polished, good football players," Jeremiah explains. "Not getting enamored or carried away with other things and just laser-focused on getting guys that, when you watch them on grass with pads on, are really, really good and not getting too carried away or enamored with everything else."
"To me, those are two guys in Trey Amos and Mason Taylor who I feel like I know 100% who they are and what they're all about."
Players such as Kamren Kinchens, Quentin Lake, Kobie Turner, Kyren Williams, and Puka Nacua are just several examples of the Rams process at work. All of areas that they succeeded at in college but were critiqued heavily by others for their outstanding flaws, bypassing what makes the prospects great.
Los Angeles will have their opportunity to select more quality playmakers and contributors this upcoming Thursday as the NFL Draft is set to commence.
