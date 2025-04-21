2025 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Final Predictions
It is finally NFL Draft week. The selection show will commence this Thursday, beginning at 8 PM in Green Bay, Wisconsin, allowing for the league to draft the next batch of future talent to the rosters of 32 franchises across the NFL.
This has been another long process among the many over the last few years and the next drafts to come. The 2025 draft will offer some unpredictability after the first three selections, offering some excitement for what is expected to be a unique draft with very little high-end quarterback talent at the top.
In what has been called a “starters draft,” teams will have a chance to help build their rosters quickly in a class with very few superstars to its name. This final 2025 mock draft is my last prediction for what could happen in the first round on April 24. With that in mind, it’s time to take a look at what could happen Thursday night.v
No. 1: Tennessee Titans select Miami quarterback Cam Ward
This pick has not changed since March and likely won’t come draft day. Ward offers the highest ceiling of any quarterback in the draft, though Jalen Milroe may have an argument here. He gives the Titans a franchise quarterback to lead them back to consistent postseason contention with his elastic arm, playmaking ability, and poise within the pocket.
No. 2: Cleveland Browns select Colorado athlete Travis Hunter
There has been no secret to the Browns affinity to Hunter, the only prospect in the class worth the label, “generational.” His uber-athleticism, explosiveness, coverage skills, route running ability, and rare ball skills make the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner the best player at cornerback and wide receiver, making him the ultimate playmaker to bring excitement to the franchise.
No. 3: New York Giants select Penn State EDGE rusher Abdul Carter
Kayvon Thibodeaux has yet to live up to his potential as a high-end pass rusher, leaving the Giants in a position to select one of the top defenders in the class in Carter. Shedeur Sanders will likely be in contention here, but Carter is a “best player available” ordeal that could make New York’s defensive front one to reckon with.
No. 4: New England Patriots select LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell
New England would be in a great position here with Campbell as their selection. They could start him at left tackle or guard and no one would bat an eye with the underwhelming talent they currently have on both spots. Campbell is arguably the best offensive lineman in the draft, offering technique, power, and consistency in all facets.
No. 5: Jacksonville Jaguars select Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the Jaguars drafting a running back in the top-five. In all fairness, Jeanty is many moons a better prospect than Leonard Fournette with outstanding vision, power, balance, and explosiveness that could give head coach Liam Coen the infinity gauntlet of playmakers on offense. Mason Graham should not be ruled out, though the smoke for Jeanty has not disappeared as of late.
No. 6: Las Vegas Raiders select Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham
Will Johnson, Graham’s teammate, could be an option here and taking a quarterback is not out of the realm of possibilities either. However, the Raiders must improve their defensive trenches and Graham falling to their laps would make them quite excited of him and Christian Wilkins manning the interior with Maxx Crosby coming off the edge.
No. 7: New York Jets select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren
The Jets tight end room is absolutely depleted and quarterback Justin Fields needs a reliable middle field target. Adding another offensive lineman here would help with the protection up front, but Warren gives them a playmaker that can climb the ladder, create after the catch, and give the Jets alignment versatility as he continues to grow as a route runner and consistent blocker.
No. 8: Carolina Panthers select Georgia EDGE rusher/linebacker Jalon Walker
For months, the Panthers have been enamored with Walker due to his intangibles and how much of a chess piece and disruptor he is as a defensive player. Walker is far from being finalized as the guy to take here, but if Carolina were to get stuck in trade back talks, he’s someone who could transform their defense for the better.
No. 9: New Orleans Saints select Texas A&M EDGE rusher Shemar Stewart
This could be a Sanders landing spot, but the Saints take the risk and voice to the world they are sticking with Spencer Rattler as their starter for the moment. There is a wide range of opinions on Stewart as a prospect due to his lack of high-end production, but the skill set and physical traits are hard to come by.
No. 10: Chicago Bears select Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou
Membou may seem more like a projection to left tackle. Yet, the tool kit he offers fairs a good transition to the left side. He illustrates great flexibility, foot speed, movement skills, and physical tenacity as a blocker to hide some of the potential growing pains he may have moving to the opposite side of the offensive line.
No. 11: San Francisco 49ers select Michigan cornerback Will Johnson
Johnson is still a blue-chip prospect in this draft and should be an easy Top 10 selection. The 49ers need a quality starter at cornerback for defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to feel comfortable with matching up against No. 1 offensive targets. Johnson is a coverage technique savant in zone and all man variations with a nice blend of ball skills, run support and tackling ability.
No. 12: Dallas Cowboys select Arizona wide receiver Tetarioa McMillan
Dallas needs more playmakers opposite of CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson. McMillan is a big-bodied playmaker with outstanding ball skills, a long catch radius, and ample fluidity for a receiver his size, making Dak Prescott a happy camper.
No. 13: Miami Dolphins select Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.
Cornerback could be in play here if Johnson continues to fall. However, I predict that the Dolphins would be inclined to do whatever they can to protect injury-prone Tua Tagovailoa. Banks is one of the best pure edge blockers in the draft who may offer a high ceiling at guard.
No. 14: Indianapolis Colts select Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell
It’s been a while since the Colts have had a difference-maker in the second level of their defense. Campbell is the perfect depiction of the modern day linebacker: a defender who illustrates great range, coverage ability, run support skills, athleticism, and an adequate pass rush toolkit.
No. 15: Atlanta Falcons select Georgia safety Malaki Starks
Defensive trenches may be the route the Falcons go, but they have had a tendency to avoid that area in the first round of the draft in recent years. Expect that trend to continue Thursday night. Starks is the best safety in the draft with the ceiling to become one of the best players at his position in the NFL.
No. 16: Arizona Cardinals select Marshall EDGE rusher Mike Green
The Cardinals are on the cusp of getting into the postseason and they might get there with another strong run during the regular season. Green gives their defense another quality pass rusher who offers a terrific ceiling despite some of his off-field allegations.
No. 17: Cincinnati Bengals select Michigan nose tackle Kenneth Grant
The best interior defensive tackle not named Graham finds his new home in Cincinnati. The team has lacked a true gap-plugger in the middle of their defense and Grant offers unique size, length, raw power, and penetration skills that could help their run defense out immensely.
No. 18: Seattle Seahawks select North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel
Seattle needs to add interior offensive lineman in the worst way and they can’t go into next season without making a serious attempt at addressing their offensive line with Sam Darnold at quarterback. Zabel gives the Seahawks guard and center versatility with the ability to bring quality play at any of those spots.
No. 19: Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Boston College EDGE rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku
The Buccaneers have seemingly been infatuated with Ezeiruaku for quite some time and it’s understandable. One of college football's top sack artists is arguably the best pure pass rusher that exhibits a high-level plan of attack on the edge, something Tampa Bay has lacked in recent seasons.
No. 20: Denver Broncos select North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton
If you look at the Broncos depth chart, it’s about as solid of a roster as they come with very few major holes on either side of the ball. Denver could use a workhorse tailback to soften the load for quarterback Bo Nix and Hampton is the second best running back in the draft who fits the description well.
No. 21: Pittsburgh Steelers select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders
Finally, the Steelers land their future franchise signal-caller. Sanders’ fall down the pecking order comes to an end and gives Pittsburgh something to cheer about as they look to maintain their consistency of reaching a record of .500 or better. There will be some bumps in the road for Sanders, but he has the make up to be a quality passer in the NFL.
No. 22: Los Angeles Chargers select Michigan tight end Colston Loveland
Loveland reunites with his old college coach Jim Harbaugh. One of the missing pieces in his offense is a high-end pass-catching tight end who can stretch the seams and be a reliable target in the short and intermediate areas of the field. Loveland gives them that to pair with young star receiver Ladd McConkey.
No. 23: Green Bay Packers select Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden
Christian Watson has been unable to stay healthy for the Packers and the team will need to address their ability to stretch the field consistently. Golden gives them this along with natural separation and ball skills at all three levels of the field.
No. 24: Kansas City Chiefs (via Minnesota) select Georgia EDGE rusher Mykel Williams
Trade: Chiefs send No. 31, No. 66, and No. 266 to the Minnesota Vikings for No. 24 overall
The Chiefs have shown to be aggressive in the draft for players they have convictions for such as Trent McDuffie and Xavier Worthy. It would not be surprising if they felt the same way with Williams, another physical specimen who is just scratching the surface as a pass rusher while bringing excellent run discipline to the table.
No. 25: Houston Texans select Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons
If he were healthy, Simmons would be the fourth overall selection in the draft. However, he will likely tumble and find himself on a franchise in need of a cornerstone piece. There will be no rush for him to return to the field and when he does, Simmons would give the Texans and C.J. Stroud their long-term stallworth on the left side.
No. 26: Los Angeles Rams select Texas nickelback Jahdae Barron
This is one of the few teams in the draft that is hard to predict on the pecking order. The Rams are in a true “BPA” situation as they could go in any direction they want whether it’s a defensive back, linebacker, edge rusher, offensive line, skill players, or a quarterback. Trading down is a top possibility for general manager Les Snead as well.
Barron is the type of defender that could transform a defense in the passing game and run defense. He offers great coverage and run discipline with excellent mirroring ability in coverage to blanket pass-catchers. The Rams young defense gets even better ahead of a big season.
No. 27: Baltimore Ravens select South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori
The Ravens could go with an offensive guard here, but the intrigue of Emmanwori is hard to pass up. The pairing with Kyle Hamilton could be a formidable one and allow defensive coordinator Zachary Orr to mix and match with two versatile defenders on the backend.
No. 28: Detroit Lions select Texas A&M EDGE rusher Nic Scourton
Detroit is looking to add more pass rush to their defense this offseason and landing a young defender with at least four to five years of control. Scourton is a player that if he returns to his 2023 form could be a force to reckon with early in his career opposite of star rusher Aidan Hutchinson.
No. 29: Washington Commanders select East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr.
A top-15 player in the draft, Revel gives the Commanders a physical press-man defender who offers a similar playing style to Panthers’ Jaycee Horn. His size, ball skills, closing speed, and explosiveness allow him to be a potential No. 1 cornerback early in his career.
No. 30: Buffalo Bills select Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
At some point, the Bills will get past the Chiefs in the postseason. Until then, they must look to add more depth and talent to their interior defensive line. Harmon is a disruptive player with a sky-high pass rush ceiling and the power at the point of attack to create penetration in the run game.
No. 31: Minnesota Vikings (via Kansas City) select Tennessee EDGE rusher James Pearce Jr.
Much has been discussed about Pearce’s off-field rumors but alas, he’s an outstanding pure rusher who can put significant stress on offensive tackles in their pass sets. The Vikings would be giving them a player that has been compared to Giants pass rusher Brian Burns.
No. 32: Philadelphia Eagles select Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen
This is a very Eagles-like selection where they land one of the best raw talents in the draft that they can turn into superstars. Nolen has an enormous ceiling to become one of the top players at his position due to his athletic ability, size, quickness, and ability to create disruption. Landing with Philadelphia would give him a great home and culture to garner patience and growth.
