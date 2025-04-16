Rams Address Significant Need in Recent Mock Draft
Since losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, the Los Angeles Rams have been on a mission. While the Eagles were the better team, they had more talent on the roster. The Rams recognize that a more talented team nearly always wins in the National Football League.
The Rams have had the best offseason of nearly any team in the league. They only need a few more productive additions through the NFL Draft or free agency to establish themselves as one of the top teams heading into the season.
Owain Jones of the Pro Football Network released a mock draft with first-round projections for every team in the National Football League. Jones believes the Rams will select Carson Schwesinger to help solidify their group of linebackers, which would be a great addition.
"This feels like a wildcard pick, but Carson Schwesinger is a highly talented linebacker. The Rams have a glaring need at the position and don’t have another selection until pick 90, and they could look to take the talented prospect late in the first round," Jones said.
Jones noted some qualities that make Schwesinger desirable for whatever team adds him to their roster. However, with the Rams needing to add talented linebackers, Schwesinger is undoubtedly worth the Rams' consideration leading up to the draft. He would be a solid addition.
"Schwesinger is a natural playmaker and a twitchy athlete who operates with stunning physicality. The UCLA Bruins’ defender combines anticipation in coverage, intense foot speed, and a growing pass rush proficiency to make plays on all three downs," Jones said.
The Rams are close to assembling the best roster they could realistically have this offseason. The addition of Davante Adams officially elevated the Rams' roster to another level. Los Angeles has a chance to improve even more with the NFL Draft in just a couple of weeks.
The Rams must continue doing what they have done so far this offseason by bringing in quality players. They are not far from where they want to be. However, they must assemble a solid draft class to accompany their successful moves in free agency this summer.
