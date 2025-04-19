How the Rams Should Handle Final Days of NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Rams have already improved their roster via free agency this season, assembling one of the best rosters in the league before the start of the NFL Draft. Les Snead has put the Rams in position to firmly establish themselves as one of the league's best.
However, for that to happen, the Rams must follow up a productive start to free agency, with a productive NFL Draft. Last season's draft haul was proof of what the Rams can be, if they continue to build their roster through the draft.
Ben Solak of ESPN believes the Rams are ready to put together another successful draft after last season's class proved to potentially be a foundational one.
"Short of the off-ball linebacker position, the only other spot that could use a starter is corner.Darious Williams, Ahkello Witherspoon and Cobie Durant all could start but can be improved upon -- and perhaps more significantly, all three are on contract years in 2025. The late 20s is the range for Trey Amos (Ole Miss) and Maxwell Hairston (Kentucky), though I could see the Rams prizing Jahdae Barron's (Texas) versatility and instincts enough to trade up a few spots for him," Solak said.
Solak noted that if the Rams do not trade up, they can still find plenty of talent on the second and third days of the draft. Los Angeles already has plenty of quality talent on the roster. However, the middle rounds of the draft could help make the Rams' roster even deeper.
"With no pick in Round 2, whatever position the Rams fail to address in Round 1 must be addressed with their late Day 2 picks, which is why a trade-down from No. 26 seems so appetizing. If both Barron and Campbell are off the board, I'd strongly expect L.A. to move off the pick," Solak said.
"A potential right tackle of the future should join the team somewhere in the late Day 2/early Day 3 range, as should a potential quarterback of the future -- even after the Rams and Matthew Stafford came to terms this offseason. He's still 37, and there's no exciting young quarterback on the Rams' roster behind him. Kyle McCord (Syracuse) has the right play style to pair with Puka Nacua (read: he will throw anything, no matter how covered the guy is)."
