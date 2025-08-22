Rams Legend Eric Dickerson Makes Bombshell Claim
During the lead-up to the 2025 NFL Draft, the general consensus among the draft community was that there were three quarterbacks in the top tier and could go in the first round or be drafted at least before the end of the second round.
They were Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, and Shedeur Sanders. Ward and Dart were selected in the first round, with Ward being the first overall pick to the Tennessee Titans while Dart went to the New York Giants with the 25th overall pick.
However, in one of the biggest draft stories, Sanders, the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner, fell to the fifth round, being selected with the 144th overall pick. This comes after Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and Sanders' own teammate Dillon Gabriel were selected, making Sanders the sixth quarterback off the board.
A Rams legend states Sanders' fall was by design
Rams legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson had something to say about the situation when he went on Roggin and Rodney show on AM570 LA Sports.
"I tell you this much, what I heard from someone that's in the NFL, that the NFL told, ‘Don't draft him. Do not draft him," claimed Dickerson. "’We're going to make an example out of him.’ And this came from a very good source. A very good source."
“And he said that, I won’t say who, somebody called the Cleveland Browns and said, ‘Don’t do that. Draft him.’ Because they weren’t going to draft him either. They weren’t going to draft him. They were forced into drafting him because somebody made a call to them."
It should be noted that Dickerson expressed that he wanted the Rams to draft Sanders.
Sanders was one of the most polarizing and NFL-prepared quarterbacks in the draft. The son of NFL Hall of Famer and American icon Deion Sanders, Shedeur, and his father helped turn around a failing Colorado Buffaloes program in just two seasons.
Sanders ran an NFL system at Colorado under the direction of former NFL head coach and Buffaloes offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.
In one preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, Sanders recorded 138 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Sanders is set to play against the Rams in Cleveland on Saturday.
