Inside the Rams' TE Room After Free Agency

The Los Angeles Rams had one of the most complete offenses in the NFL last season, with them using all of the weapons at their disposal. It certainly helped having one of the best head coach quarterback duos in the league leading the way.

Matthew Stafford wouldn't have won his first MVP award without Sean McVay's playcalling. McVay wouldn't have been able to evolve his offensive philosophy without Stafford's arm. One of those revelations last season was the explosion of tight ends in their offense after they had been underutilized in previous seasons. What does their tight end room look like next season?

TE Room Overview

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) reacts after making a catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

First up is the player they extended this offseason. It looked like Tyler Higbee's time in Los Angeles was over, but McVay made sure to keep the long-time Ram around for another season, where they're aiming to win the Super Bowl.

Despite only playing in ten games, he managed to catch three receiving touchdowns in that time. He's injury-prone, and at 33 years old, I don't know what his role looks like in this offense. However, when he's on the field, his connection with Stafford is unmistakable.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) runs after the catch for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Colby Parkinson is projected to be their starting tight end next season, and deservedly so. His incredible catch against the Carolina Panthers is cemented into recent Rams history, and he's coming off a season with eight receiving touchdowns, a career-high.

Parkinson's on the last year of his deal, and I would've preferred the Rams extend his contract rather than Higbee's. That's still a possibility, but he's much younger than Higbee is. He might be looking for a bigger contract, and the Rams may have to let him walk. For now, he's going to be a big target for Stafford in the endzone.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Finally, there's Terrance Ferguson. The first pick of the Rams 2025 draft class, I had high expectations for him in his rookie season. He showed flashes that confirm he's their tight end of the future, but his playing time isn't where it needs to be. I thought this offseason was a perfect chance for him to become their backup tight end, but with Higbee's extension, he's projected to be their third stringer.

The beautiful thing is that McVay uses all of the tight ends interchangeably, so things may change over the course of next season. He's the most explosive tight end on their roster, as shown by his 21 yards per average touch last season.