Why Rams Should Strongly Consider Drafting Shedeur Sanders
The Rams have several tough decisions to make during the 2025 NFL Draft. One of those decisions may come down to finding the successor to Matthew Stafford.
While I still hold the position that the Rams should not draft a quarterback, if they were to draft one, especially with a higher draft pick, it needs to be Colorado gunslinger Shedeur Sanders. Sanders has one of the toughest film studies I have ever witnessed.
He's surgical when allowed to make throws. However, those times are few and far between as the Colorado offensive line throughout the past two seasons would collapse like a burlap sack after three seconds.
The 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs gave an accurate evaluation of Sanders.
"He’s a capable progression passer with natural second-reaction instincts, plus ball-handling skills, and the needed toughness to win from the pocket in the NFL." Wrote Crabbs. "Sanders’ toughness might be his most impressive quality — he will take massive hits while allowing plays to develop behind some porous offensive line play."
"It all adds up to the final product of a player who appears capable of winning as a traditional passer at the NFL level, although his ceiling may be somewhat dependent on the quality of the cast around him."
Sanders has the it factor. He makes things happen in situations that not many quarterbacks would find success in. He is my QB1 over Cam Ward, and while I think he's incredibly raw, his decision-making skills, arm, and accuracy play well into the Rams' offense.
If Sanders is the Rams' starter in 2026, he would walk into an offense that would be ready to contend for a title.
Puka Nacua and Davante Adams would still be on the roster. Unless Rob Havenstein retires, the majority of the offensive line would remain intact. Plus the Rams would have a ton of cap space to fill out any holes on the roster.
There should also be zero concerns on any perceived off-field distractions. Deion Sanders will not be a distraction; he never really has been. The only thing someone could accuse Sanders of is loving his sons too much, but he has respect for Sean McVay and his rank to cause any issues.
Sanders is a consummate professional who knows what he has to do. He has NFL coaching under his belt and the Rams are the perfect place with the right staff to get the most out of him.
If the Rams draft a quarterback early, there is one choice.
