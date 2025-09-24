Ram Digest

2 Rams Emerge as "Must-Adds" Ahead of Fantasy Week 4

The Los Angeles Rams offense continues to trend upwards. Fantasy players need to add these two targets before it's too late.

Andy Quach

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
For the second time in a row, the Los Angeles Rams fell just short of the Philadelphia Eagles. The first time, they were unable to upset the eventual Super Bowl champions in the Divisional Round of the last playoffs. They couldn't pull it off in their rematch in Week 3, either.

LA was just a last-second, game-winning field goal away from upending the reigning champs at home. Instead, Joshua Karty's kick was blocked and returned by Jordan Davis for a walk-off special teams touchdown.

While the Rams' offense did enough to get the win, they also left a lot on the table. Still, this attack has clearly been trending upwards. Fantasy players need to cash in on some of their rising stars before it's too late.

These two Rams need to be picked up immediately

1. Matthew Stafford

There was a lot of fear surrounding Matthew Stafford's health and viability in his age-37 season for the Los Angeles Rams. Those concerns were compounded when the quarterback reported to training camp with a lingering back injury that cost him the first two weeks of practice. Since then, though, he's done everything he can to alleviate those concerns, including a 196-yard, two-touchdown effort against the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL.com's Dan Parr believes that Stafford is a top option in this upcoming fantasy week, with a favorable matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts:

"Matthew Stafford has steadily been outside the fantasy QB1 range with his performance so far this season (14.9 fantasy points per game), but you could do a lot worse for a QB2 on your roster. The Rams next host a Colts defense that's been stingy to this point, but Bo Nix finished as the fantasy QB12 of Week 2, when his Broncos visited Indy, and Stafford is capable of rewarding managers who stream him."

Los Angeles Rams, NFL, Philadelphia Eagles, Blake Corum, Cooper Dejean
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) runs the ball past Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean (33) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

2. Blake Corum

Kyren Williams finally had his breakout game of the 2025 NFL season last week versus the Eagles. He finished with 20 carries for 94 yards, to go along with two catches for another 18 yards and a touchdown.

He wasn't the only Rams running back to find success against a stout Philadelphia defense, though. Blake Corum tallied 53 yards on just eight carries, for an average of 6.6 per attempt. CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg believes he could continue to ascend this year:

"Corum once again looked good in Week 3 at Philadelphia with eight carries for 53 yards, and he now has 13 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown in his past two games. He should continue to work in tandem with Kyren Williams, and Corum is a lottery ticket in case Williams were to miss any time. Corum might even be a flex option in deeper leagues if he continues to produce like this."

Andy Quach
ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.