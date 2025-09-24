2 Rams Emerge as "Must-Adds" Ahead of Fantasy Week 4
For the second time in a row, the Los Angeles Rams fell just short of the Philadelphia Eagles. The first time, they were unable to upset the eventual Super Bowl champions in the Divisional Round of the last playoffs. They couldn't pull it off in their rematch in Week 3, either.
LA was just a last-second, game-winning field goal away from upending the reigning champs at home. Instead, Joshua Karty's kick was blocked and returned by Jordan Davis for a walk-off special teams touchdown.
While the Rams' offense did enough to get the win, they also left a lot on the table. Still, this attack has clearly been trending upwards. Fantasy players need to cash in on some of their rising stars before it's too late.
These two Rams need to be picked up immediately
1. Matthew Stafford
There was a lot of fear surrounding Matthew Stafford's health and viability in his age-37 season for the Los Angeles Rams. Those concerns were compounded when the quarterback reported to training camp with a lingering back injury that cost him the first two weeks of practice. Since then, though, he's done everything he can to alleviate those concerns, including a 196-yard, two-touchdown effort against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL.com's Dan Parr believes that Stafford is a top option in this upcoming fantasy week, with a favorable matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts:
"Matthew Stafford has steadily been outside the fantasy QB1 range with his performance so far this season (14.9 fantasy points per game), but you could do a lot worse for a QB2 on your roster. The Rams next host a Colts defense that's been stingy to this point, but Bo Nix finished as the fantasy QB12 of Week 2, when his Broncos visited Indy, and Stafford is capable of rewarding managers who stream him."
2. Blake Corum
Kyren Williams finally had his breakout game of the 2025 NFL season last week versus the Eagles. He finished with 20 carries for 94 yards, to go along with two catches for another 18 yards and a touchdown.
He wasn't the only Rams running back to find success against a stout Philadelphia defense, though. Blake Corum tallied 53 yards on just eight carries, for an average of 6.6 per attempt. CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg believes he could continue to ascend this year:
"Corum once again looked good in Week 3 at Philadelphia with eight carries for 53 yards, and he now has 13 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown in his past two games. He should continue to work in tandem with Kyren Williams, and Corum is a lottery ticket in case Williams were to miss any time. Corum might even be a flex option in deeper leagues if he continues to produce like this."
