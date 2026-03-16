Inside the Rams' RB Room Before the Draft

The Los Angeles Rams' offense was one of the best in the NFL in 2025, and a part of that was thanks to their versatility. A team doesn't have the reigning MVP without a successful passing game, but the Rams ran the ball well when they needed to.

Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua are clear focal points of their offense, but they wouldn't find the same success if it weren't for the Rams having a good pair of running backs. How does their rushing attack project to look like in 2026?

RB Room Overview

Feb 4, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams on the SiriusXM NFL radio set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Starting off with their primary running back, Kyren Williams didn't slow down after his big payday. He's on his third consecutive season of over 1,100 rushing yards and ten or more rushing touchdowns. He's one of the most underrated running backs, as his toughness and drive to work through the whistle pick up the Rams plenty of yards after he's initially tackled.

The biggest bane in Williams game is his ball security, as this is also his third consecutive season with at least two fumbles. His three-year extension guarantees him being on the team until 2028, and with him becoming more available every season, his production will hopefully remain consistent.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Perhaps the reason why Williams was able to play all 17 games last season was that 145 of those carries went to Blake Corum. The second-year player broke out in a big way, rushing for 745 yards and six touchdowns without fumbling the ball.

I'm a big believer in Corum, so to see him not win the starting spot means his full potential isn't being unlocked. However, he can stay a backup and be a part of one of the most dynamic running back duos in the NFL. He has a similar playstyle to Williams, but what sets him apart is his breakaway speed in open space.

May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Jarquez Hunter (35) runs to sideline during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When Les Snead took Jarquez Hunter in the fourth round of last year's draft, I thought that meant they had a plan for him in their offense. His rookie season came and went with him not putting up any stats, despite suiting up and being on the field for them.

2026 will be a big year for Hunter to make a name for himself, as he can add a layer of explosiveness to their run game with his speed and change of direction. Jordan Waters is an undrafted free agent who also did nothing in his rookie season. They'll both have to compete for that third-string spot.