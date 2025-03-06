2025 NFL Draft: Rams Predicted To Select UCLA Star
The Rams have several options with the 26th overall draft pick, and considering their current drafting position, GM Les Snead has to consider the fact he does not have a second-round pick when he goes about making his selection.
For that reason, the 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs predicted that the Rams use their 26th overall pick on UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger, linking him up with fellow Bruin Quentin Lake in Los Angeles.
"This felt like a possible tackle spot until last week when the team agreed to extend Alaric Jackson on a new 3-year deal." Wrote Crabbs. "With the group's offensive line now locked into place, potential picks at wide receiver to replace Cooper Kupp are worth considering."
"But the upgrade potential of a local prospect at MIKE linebacker may be too good to pass up. Carson Schwesinger didn't start a lot of football games but his instincts are off the charts but he's a gifted talent who could help make the Rams' loaded front seven even more imposing."
Schwesinger makes a ton of sense and word around the NFL Combine is that he is rapidly rising up draft boards, breaking through his projected second-round ceiling.
He's an excellent tackler, fundamentally sound, and he's brilliant, graduating with a degree in bioengineering.
"Coming into UCLA, I knew that I wanted something. You never know how football is going to turn out obviously -- injuries can happen and things like that, and I felt like bioengineering was something that could be taken a lot of a lot of ways even if I want to go a different route than science. But it was something that I thought was respectable to take." Said Schwesinger at the NFL Combine.
While he does leave a bit to be desired in pass coverage, Schwesinger would be the perfect partner for Omar Speights, creating one of the best front sevens in all of football.
While I believe Schwesinger will still be there in the early second, should the Rams want to trade down, if they do select the man from Westwood, they would be getting a bonafide talent who would play a major role in securing a championship.
