Rams' Free Agency Signing with the Most Upside
After falling just short in the playoffs this past season, the Los Angeles Rams have made it evident they are fixated on resolving their roster issues this offseason. The Rams have made several moves that should make them one of the best teams in the National Football League next season.
One area the Rams needed help in this offseason was their offensive line. They needed talent and depth along the unit as they attempt to assemble a roster that could compete for a Super Bowl. The Rams' front office has meticulously addressed nearly every roster position that needs help.
While Los Angeles has signed more well-known players, a little-known offensive lineman they signed could be one of their best additions of the offseason. While it will be difficult to top the signing of Davante Adams, solidifying the offensive line would be right up there with it.
Ben Cooper of Pro Football Focus recently listed each team's free agency signing with the highest upside. The Rams' focus on surrounding Stafford with a better supporting cast, especially along the offensive line, led Cooper to believe a quiet signing along the unit could pay off.
The Rams added center Coleman Shelton in free agency. The veteran offensive lineman played four seasons for the Rams before joining the Chicago Bears last season. After arguably producing his best professional season, Shelton decided to head back to Los Angeles for another stint.
"Shelton returns to the Rams, with whom he latched on in 2019 and played four seasons, after a career year with the Bears in 2024," Cooper said.
"Los Angeles leaned on rookie Beaux Limmer at center in place of Shelton in 2024, but he endured typical first-year growing pains and ranked 38th out of 43 qualifying centers in PFF overall grade (55.5). Shelton, meanwhile, has improved each year as a starter, going from a 58.0 PFF overall grade in 2022 to a career-high 66.4 mark last season."
The Rams are looking for every competitive advantage possible heading into next season. Giving Matthew Stafford more time to throw next season, and additional help at other positions, could take the Rams to the next level.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.