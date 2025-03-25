Rams Finish High in Early Power Rankings
Few teams in the National Football League have had as productive of an offseason as the Los Angeles Rams have had early in the free agency period. The Rams entered the offseason determined to figure out Matthew Stafford's contract and improve the team around him.
The Rams did precisely that, making several difficult decisions, such as moving on from veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp and veteran lineman Jonah Jackson early in the offseason. However, this allowed the Rams to make several critical additions to various position groups.
ESPN recently ranked every team in the league after each made moves early this offseason. Although it is incredibly early, the Rams were voted one of the best teams in the league after adding wide receiver Davante Adams to their roster in free agency.
Sarah Barshop believes the Rams' offseason moves have made them one of the best teams in the league. ESPN ranked the Rams as the eighth-best team in the NFL, four spots higher than ESPN previously ranked them.
"Quarterback Matthew Stafford agreed to an adjusted contract on the same day as [Alaric] Jackson's re-signing, so this transaction was overshadowed despite being a key part of Los Angeles' offseason plan. Bringing back Jackson—and keeping veteran right tackle Rob Havenstein—also allows the Rams flexibility early in the draft, as offensive tackle is no longer a pressing need to address," Barshop said.
The Rams have plenty of work to do on their roster, as the gap between them and the top teams in the league may be small, but the gap between really good and great are often farther apart than many realize. However, the Rams' front office likely understands this and will make more moves.
Los Angeles is only a few additional moves in free agency and the NFL Draft from putting together one of the top rosters in the league. Still, it will be up to Les Snead and the Rams' front office to put it all together and give Stafford the tools to get the Rams over the hump next season.
The Rams are not far off from being a Super Bowl contender.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.