Rams Key Game Could Feature NFC West Clinching Scenario
In 2024, Demarcus Robinson etched his name into Rams' history with a one-handed snag in overtime to defeat the Seahawks in Seattle. That catch put the Rams into the driver's seat in the race for the NFC West after a poor start to the season.
Due to the Rams walk-off win, when the two teams played again, the Rams had already wrapped up the NFC West. Had the Rams lost or tied, the winner of the week 18 matchup between the two teams would have been for the division crown.
These two teams are once again set to play each other in Seattle, this time late in the season, in a game that could decide the division.
Thus, Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante named the Rams trip to Seattle as a key game for their Championship ambitions.
Los Angeles Rams: Week 16 @ Seahawks; Thursday, Dec. 18
Nobody’s sure how the NFC West will shake out in 2025, but with Sean McVay on the sideline, the Rams are usually in the mix, "wrote Infante. "A December win in Seattle could help put the Rams in a strong position to win the division."
The Rams are expected to be Super Bowl contenders this year due to a defensive line that caused havoc in 2024, awakening in Seattle to sack Geno Smith seven time. In that game, Jaylen McCollough intercepted Smith once, and Kam Kinchens intercepted Smith twice, including a 103-yard pick-six.
The bad news is that Smith is gone, and Seattle has addressed their offensive line. The good news is that Sam Darnold is in, a quarterback the Rams attacked with the same success and there are still issues with the Seahawks' offensive line.
Sports Illustrated' Gilberto Manzano predicted the Rams would have the best record in the NFC West.
Los Angeles Rams: 12–5
"For the Rams to become legitimate Super Bowl contenders, they will need faster starts than the past two seasons." Wrote Manzano. "They started 3–6 in 2023 and 1–4 last season. With the arrival of Davante Adams, perhaps the Rams can get by the AFC South teams, the Texans and Titans, to jump to a 2–0 start this season."
If the Rams want to host a playoff game again, a win in Seattle will be key.
