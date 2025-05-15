Sports Illustrated Reveals Record Prediction for the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams built off their success in 2024, loading up a roster already of the verge of a Super Bowl with All-Pro talent and Hall of Fame potential.
Thus, Sports Illustrated' Gilberto Manzano predicted the Rams would have the best record in the NFC West.
Los Angeles Rams: 12–5
"For the Rams to become legitimate Super Bowl contenders, they will need faster starts than the past two seasons." Wrote Manzano. "They started 3–6 in 2023 and 1–4 last season. With the arrival of Davante Adams, perhaps the Rams can get by the AFC South teams, the Texans and Titans, to jump to a 2–0 start this season."
The Rams should have no problem jumping out to a 2-0 start and while Adams will play a big factor, it's the Rams' defensive line that will decide if the team has success in 2025 or if they'll fall short of expectations.
The new fearsome foursome of Kobie Turner, Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Byron Young are already known game changers but the replacments brought in to replace Bobby Brown and Michael Hoecht will be the difference maker.
Rookies Ty Hamilton and Josaiah Stewart will have a lot on their shoulders but it's the play of Tyler Davis, Desjuan Johnson, and possibly Brennan Jackson that will be the determining factor.
The Rams also reinvented their linebacker room with Nate Landman and Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr.
On offense, Adams does everything Cooper Kupp didn't and this isn't a shot a Kupp but Sean McVay's offense requires certain types of players and while Kupp excelled in his role, there was a receiver with a different skill set, whether that was Sammy Watkins, Brandin Cooks, Odell Beckham Jr, or Robert Woods for Kupp to play off.
Kupp and Puka Nacua are too similar, so when Nacua became WR1, Kupp's skill set was not right for the Rams. Adams' ability to make over-the-shoulder catches, to box out defensive backs, and to be a threat at any place on the field will open up the offense.
If anything else is needed, expect Kyren Williams and Jarquez Hunter to take care of remaining business.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and weigh in on SI's prediction.
Please let us know your thoughts on SI's prediction when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE