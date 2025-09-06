Rams' Alaric Jackson Reflects On Getting Ready for 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Rams will kick off their season tomorrow against the Houston Texans. The Rams will open up their 2024 NFL season at home at SoFi Stadium.
The Rams are looking to start what they expect to be a special season. The Rams are ready to be all in all season long to make a deep run for the playoffs. The Rams want to finish what they started last season, and now they have an improved team that is looking to do such.
This offseason, the Rams were dealing with a few key players being out because of injuries. One of those players was offensive lineman Alaric Jackson. He was dealing with his health, but he is ready for the 2025 season. It is great to see him ready for the season and back on the field. Jackson is a big part of this Rams family. They are glad everything went well for Jackson, and he is healthy.
Alaric Jackson health Update
"I have blood clots," said Rams offensive linemen Alaric Jackson. "A lot of blood with a lot of testing has been done in the past few months. Just trying to get a feel for everything for the most part, as far as my blood cloth and how it goes overall. Besides that just been doing testing. Listening to coaches and doctors, and yeah, that is pretty much it ... Just listened to Reggie, Dr. Maul, Steven Tabson, Casey Batten, just listening to guys, staying on my treatment."
"I was kind of in shock for a while. I was on the football team. That was more for me. Now we have like a good plan ahead of us. I am in a good space about it now, overall. I do not know about retirement, but done with football for a little bit at least.
Jackson ready for Week 1
"It is a blessing for sure. Coming here at 21, being undrafted, you know, earn a contract, and then boom, football's known for a little bit. So definitely a blessing for sure. I know because of the doctors. Good testing, so good so far. It was tough at first ... From there to now, it has been an up-and-down roller coaster. I am going to play, I am not going to play. And now that I am here, it is a great thing."
