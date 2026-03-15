Money Changes Little For McDuffie's Approach Towards Championship Ambitions
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WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. In Trent McDuffie's four years in the NFL, he has played in three Super Bowls, winning two of them. Now that he's the highest-paid cornerback in the league, some might wonder if his desires have been tempered.
McDuffie made it clear that there is nothing that could stop his pursuit of a third championship, and considering he's from Southern California, winning a championship in SoFi Stadium this year would be the sweetest treat for a life of hard work.
McDuffie Wants Another Ring
During his introductory press conference, McDuffie was asked about his previous success and how that impacts coming to a team with championship aspirations. McDuffie stated his experience that can get the Rams back to the Super Bowl, and he's ready to roll for the 2026 season.
“I definitely think back sometimes to the run we've had," stated McDuffie. "Getting drafted as a rookie, going back-to-back in the Super Bowls, making it in Super Bowl, losing the Super Bowl, not making playoffs this last year, I feel like I've genuinely understood what it takes to be an NFL football player and the journey and how much it takes to build a Super Bowl team. A big thing for me was [Chiefs Head Coach] Andy Reid’s philosophy on let your personality show. That thing always rings in my head."
"Obviously, as a team it's a lot of different players. There's a lot of different guys who are from different areas of the country and you all have to come in here and believe in the same thing, believe in the same goal and fight for the same thing. If you're not a good human being, if you're not somebody that can listen and understand when guys are having a bad day, you pick them up."
"When guys are having great days, you keep lifting them up. I feel like it can be hard to get guys motivated because it's a long season. Playoffs are long and you get to the Super Bowl and that's a long week."
"I feel like more of those things and those nuggets that I feel like I can bring to this team… Like I said, this team is ready to go. I don't think I'm coming in here with a team that doesn't understand the value that they have."
"Those little nuggets that I feel like I can just pour into guys that can get us over the hump, I'm going to do everything I can because that's the end goal. I know it’s the end goal here, bringing me in, is the Lombardi Trophy. Everything we can do to bring it back to the city will be what I'm going to do.”
It's clear the Rams needed someone with championship experience to rally the defense. McDuffie's words and reputation prove he's keen on being the one to lead this young unit to Super Bowl glory.
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Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.