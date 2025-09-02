One Key Change Rams' HC Sean McVay Made
The Los Angeles Rams will finally take the field this Sunday for their NFL season opener. They will open up their 2025 season at SoFi Stadium against the Houston Texans.
This offseason, the Rams have gotten better, and they are looking to make another deep run, but this season, they want to get to the Super Bowl. They have the right team to do it, and now they are going to have to prove it on the field this season. Big season for head coach Sean McVay and the Rams this season.
The Rams have made a lot of adjustments heading into the new season. They also fixed the problems this offseason from last season. The changes were all good for the team as they are looking to compete with the best teams in the NFL.
Head coach Sean McVay is always looking to get ahead of the game and see what things he can make better. He is always looking to improve and put his players in the best position to be successful. McVay made one change in training camp that will do well in 2025.
"I think it was more of what we thought was best," said Rams head coach Sean McVay about changes he made this training camp. "I think the important thing is we are always trying to do what we think is best. I think there are a lot of reasons why things have started that way. What you do not want to do is overreach for certain things, but you always want to make sure that you are flexible and you have the agility to do what you think is best on a year-to-year basis."
"And I think what was best for us was to go as much good on good as possible. I think you callous each other in the right way. I think that was a reflection of our approach in the preseason as well. I thought the guys did a great job and ultimately, once this thing gets kicked off and there will be a lot of great opportunities for us to respond to adversity the right way."
"We cannot wait to lean into those, but we certainly hope that we start off better than we have each and the last couple of years. We will take it a game at a time and a day at a time.
