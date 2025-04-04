How Rams Are Impacted By New 'Hard Knocks' Rules
The Los Angeles Rams have had one of the best offseasons out of all the teams in the National Football League.
The Rams want to have another good season but they want to finish it at the top and with another Super Bowl trophy.
The Rams have also been one of the best teams in terms of finding players in the draft who have come in and had an instant impact on their franchise.
They will look to do the same in 2025. Ram fans are excited for the new season to start. With the offseason still going, the NFL got together earlier this week at their annual meeting to discuss some changes.
One change the NFL could be seeing is the list of which teams will potentially appear on the NFL's famous offseason show "Hard Knocks." For Rams fans, they will not be seeing their team on the show, at least for 2025.
"In theory, teams are meant to volunteer for the August show, but that is not often the case. In the past, teams were essentially required to participate if tapped by the league, so long as they hadn't appeared on the program in the last 10 seasons, have a first-year head coach, or have made it to the postseason in either of the last two years," said Brigid Kennedy of Sports Illustrated.
Has not been featured on the Hard Knocks: Training Camp edition for the previous eight seasons (2017-2024).
Does not have a first-year head coach.
Is not exempt from selection based on club participation in "Hard Knocks" or a similar access show prior to 2024 pursuant to parameters that existed at the time of such club's prior participation.
"NFL chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp mentioned on Monday how the league has liberalized its rules for Hard Knocks," said Sports Illustrated senior NFL reporter Albert Breer. "Here is the full rule—the "non-playoff" requirement has been removed to compel a team. This really opens up the NFL's options for HK this summer."
The Rams will not be on the show because they come on "Hard Knocks" during the 2020 season and under the new rule, they are not one of the eligible teams. The new rules make it for new teams can come on the show and not force the same teams to come on in back to back seasons or more than others.
Remember to make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI for all updates.
Also find our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.