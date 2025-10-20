Critical Flaw Has Prevented Rams From Being Undefeated
The Los Angeles Rams have come under fire this season for their multiple failures on special teams, especially when it comes to executing field goal and point after attempts. With league low numbers, the unit, the coaches, and the franchise has come under fire from the fan base with Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame sharing the frustrating truth of where this team could be if they had average numbers.
Verderame Shares His Take
"In Week 3 on the road against the Eagles, Los Angeles had a 26–7 lead and could have won the game by hitting one of two fourth-quarter field goals," stated Verderame. "Instead, Joshua Karty had both attempts blocked, including one on the game’s final play in a meltdown defeat to Philadelphia."
"Two weeks later, the Rams welcomed in the injury-ravaged 49ers on Thursday night, losing on a missed extra point and field goal, albeit the latter being from 53 yards. At 71.4% for the season entering Week 7, the Rams have the worst field goal success rate in the league alongside the Falcons."
"Los Angeles is atop the NFC West and only a half-game back of the Buccaneers for the conference’s top mark. Matthew Stafford entered Sunday leading the NFL with 1,684 passing yards while ranking fourth with 12 touchdown passes. He lit up Jacksonville for 182 yards and five scores, putting him firmly in the MVP conversation with Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes."
Changes Appear to Have Been Made
On Sunday, in the Rams' victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Karty attempted five extra points, nailing all of them. His kicking motion appears to look more in uniform with the rest of the NFL and the ball appeared for the most part to go up and out, not allowing the trajectory to swing in the path of the opposition's attempts to block the kick.
That move appears to be the result of the Rams abandoning the knuckleball kickoff, simply instructing Karty to fire the ball through the end zone. If this is indeed the solution, it might be that the Rams' have prioritized being able to score via the kick than field position but we'll have to see if this is a strategy the Rams' plan on using long-term.
