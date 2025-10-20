Ram Digest

5 Winners From the Rams Victory Over Jaguars

The Los Angeles Rams had a bunch of stellar performances in London

Brock Vierra

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams had themselves a day against the Jacksonville Jaguars but these five players were paramount in the victory.

1. Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams

Connection problems? Not on Sunday as Stafford and Adams linked up for three red zone touchdowns, putting to sleep any questions about a lack of red zone efficiency. While the consistency still needs to be found, this was a massive step in that direction.

2. The Rams defensive line

The Rams recorded seven total sacks and 11 QB hits. Jared Verse, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, and Larrell Murchison secured sacks while the line helped Nate Landman and Quentin Lake take down Trevor Lawrence as well.

Braden Fiske
However, the real winner had to have been Braden Fiske. While Fiske did not get Lawrence on the ground, he was a knife through the offensive line, perpetually getting into the backfield. Fiske has been close to securing his first sack of the season but his work has opened up rush lanes for everyone else.

3. Chris Shula

Shula was masterful on Saturday, seemingly doing no wrong as his defense swarmed the Jaguars. At one point before the game, I posed that Travis Etienne could be the Rams' Achilles heel due to his speed, low center of gravity, and ability to hide behind blockers. That did not happen as the Rams controlled the line of scrimmage.

Chris Shula
Shula's work with his coverage blanketed many of Liam Coen's route patterns and with many head coaching jobs opening up, it's being widely reported that Shula's name is gaining serious traction.

4. Joshua Karty

It appears that the Rams have abandoned the knuckleball kickoff and Joshua Karty's kicking production benefited. Karty went 5/5 on point after attempts.

5. Quentin Lake

Quentin Lake
Quentin Lake had himself another top day. Six tackles, two pass deflections, one sack and one forced fumble, the Los Angeles native put it on for his team and his city again. The Rams do not pay defensive backs in the post-Super Bowl LVI era and Lake is on the verge of ending that trend. Lake has been an unreplaceable force all season and many of the issues with the defensive back room have been masked by Lake's ability to read the field and put himself in position to make a play.

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.