5 Winners From the Rams Victory Over Jaguars
The Los Angeles Rams had themselves a day against the Jacksonville Jaguars but these five players were paramount in the victory.
1. Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams
Connection problems? Not on Sunday as Stafford and Adams linked up for three red zone touchdowns, putting to sleep any questions about a lack of red zone efficiency. While the consistency still needs to be found, this was a massive step in that direction.
2. The Rams defensive line
The Rams recorded seven total sacks and 11 QB hits. Jared Verse, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, and Larrell Murchison secured sacks while the line helped Nate Landman and Quentin Lake take down Trevor Lawrence as well.
However, the real winner had to have been Braden Fiske. While Fiske did not get Lawrence on the ground, he was a knife through the offensive line, perpetually getting into the backfield. Fiske has been close to securing his first sack of the season but his work has opened up rush lanes for everyone else.
3. Chris Shula
Shula was masterful on Saturday, seemingly doing no wrong as his defense swarmed the Jaguars. At one point before the game, I posed that Travis Etienne could be the Rams' Achilles heel due to his speed, low center of gravity, and ability to hide behind blockers. That did not happen as the Rams controlled the line of scrimmage.
Shula's work with his coverage blanketed many of Liam Coen's route patterns and with many head coaching jobs opening up, it's being widely reported that Shula's name is gaining serious traction.
4. Joshua Karty
It appears that the Rams have abandoned the knuckleball kickoff and Joshua Karty's kicking production benefited. Karty went 5/5 on point after attempts.
5. Quentin Lake
Quentin Lake had himself another top day. Six tackles, two pass deflections, one sack and one forced fumble, the Los Angeles native put it on for his team and his city again. The Rams do not pay defensive backs in the post-Super Bowl LVI era and Lake is on the verge of ending that trend. Lake has been an unreplaceable force all season and many of the issues with the defensive back room have been masked by Lake's ability to read the field and put himself in position to make a play.
