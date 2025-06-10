Should Rams Pursue All-Pro CB Jaire Alexander?
It's official, the Packers are saying goodbye to longtime cornerback Jaire Alexander, with the organization announcing their intentions to release the former first-round pick on Monday.
Alexander, one of the best defensive backs in the NFL, has dealt with injury issues over the past several years, which has caused him to miss 34 games over the last four seasons. Alexander has only played one full season in his career.
Packers CEO Mark Murphy went on 97.3 The Game Radio Show to speak about the organization's decision to say goodbye.
"Well, first of all, maybe one of our best playesr, just a great player, phenomenal talent," said Murphy. And I, you know, I've been around, played eight years, and I've been around the NFL for a long time. Very rarely does your career end the way you want it to and you know, the reality was, Jaire is just that the injuries just took a toll, and he missed, think, the last four years he missed about half of the games."
"And, you know, but you know, hopefully he'll be able to this gives him, you know, we had the mini camp starting yesterday, and I think this way we wanted to have that resolved, and now he's really free to go wherever he wants and probably, I'm sure, you know, he's, he's still relatively young. I think he's 28 or 29, so, but, I think with the injury history, it was difficult to trade him."
Alexander, barring any unforeseen changes, will become a restricted free agent, giving the Rams an opportunity to sign a veteran corner, especially if negotiations for Jalen Ramsey fall through.
Sean McVay did state publicly that he's not interested in bringing in another defensive back.
“No, I feel good about where we're at. Obviously, Jalen's a unique deal, but I think we all feel this way in terms of the guys that have played. We've gotten a lot of guys that have played meaningful ball at the corner position at the safety. We've got some different guys that can flex between safety dime, linebacker, the nickel star spot."
"I think that the way that guys will approach, similar to the previous question, there are a lot of young guys, or maybe even guys that are new to the Rams but have accumulated a bunch of experience that I think are only going to continue to take steps. I think when you really look at it, I thought that (CB) Cobie Durant took amazing strides last year."
"Obviously (CB) Ahkello Witherspoon played great. I think him being here in the offseason is a big deal. Darious Williams has been an excellent player for us. I don't think anybody can minimize that hamstring injury that he had to work through in the early parts of the year. And then it was great to see (CB) Derion Kendrick out here and (CB) Emmanuel Forbes made a play. So there's a handful of guys. I saw Shaun Jolly get in on a pick today. So I do feel really good about the development of that group led by (Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator) Aubrey Pleasant, (Safeties Coach) Chris Beake and (Defensive Assistant) Mike Harris.”
However, that statement was made two weeks ago when the Rams would've had to give Green Bay compensation to acquire Alexander. Now that he's set to be an unrestricted free agent, the Rams have the financial leverage to change their mind.
