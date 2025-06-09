Analyst Suggests Rams' Rival Should Trade For Jalen Ramsey
The Los Angeles Rams could see their neighbors to the North get into the mix for Jalen Ramsey if they follow 49ers On SI's Grant Cohn's words about trading for Ramsey.
Cohn cites Ramsey's relationship to Robert Saleh as the two worked together when the 49ers defensive coordinator was an assistant in Jacksonville and some things he witnessed during OTAs as reasons for the trade suggestion.
"They [49ers] probably could get him for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick -- he's currently holding out of mandatory minicamp and he's 30, so he's slightly past his prime," wrote Cohn. "They should take a flyer on him. If he's no good, they can cut him next year"
"But Ramsey is still one of the best cornerbacks in the league even if he isn't quite as good as he once was. He would be the best cornerback on the 49ers and he would start over second-year corner Renardo Green who just got roasted by Jauan Jennings and Demarcus Robinson during OTAs."
"Keep in mind, Saleh had lots of success with older cornerbacks during his first stint as 49ers defensive coordinator. He brought in Richard Sherman after he tore his Achilles on the Seahawks, and the 49ers went to a Super Bowl with him. Next, Saleh revived Jason Verrett's career -- he was one of the 49ers' best players in 2020."
Cohn brings up several solid points, and the 49ers may need another defensive back after Malik Mustapha's ACL injury suffered in the season finale may hold him out for a large part of the 2025 season.
Could the 49ers make a move for Ramsey? Yes. They have a desire to win now, a roster built to put up points, and to be frank, the Achilles Heel of Kyle Shanahan over the years in the cornerback position. Let's not forget the days of Josh Norman CB1.
Will they? Probably not. Deommodore Lenoir is $88.88 million over the next five years to be the 49ers' premier corner, Brock Purdy and George Kittle just signed extensions, the 49ers drafted Green last year, and they selected Western Kentucky cornerback Upton Stout with the 100th overall pick.
Finances will likely prevent the 49ers from making a move, but it is worth watching.
