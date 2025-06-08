Rams' Target Jalen Ramsey Staying Away From Dolphins
The Rams have been radio silent in regards to negotiations for the return of former Rams' cornerback and Super Bowl LVI champion Jalen Ramsey. As predicted, the Rams have time on their side while holding the leverage in talks, leverage that has grown due to Ramsey's absence from Dolphins' team activities as reported by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
"As the Dolphins and star CB Jalen Ramsey continue to work towards a trade, Ramsey is not planning to attend mandatory minicamp this week, sources say," wrote Rapoport. "He’ll stay away, as the situation works to a conclusion."
This comes a little over two weeks after NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe revealed the latest on the Miami Dolphins and their options regarding their number one corner.
"I checked in with a couple of people on the Jalen Ramsey situation this week, and I was told nothing is imminent. There have been conversations draft weekend and throughout May in regards to Jalen Ramsey, there's interest, but right now, there's nothing imminent. There's nothing closing."
"At this moment, it's been relatively quiet, but one thing I was told is to keep an eye on that July 1 date, the Dolphins would take a over $25 million cap hit if they traded him before July 1. That number drops to under $7 million if they trade him after July 1. And a lot of people were looking and saying Jalen Ramsey is one of their best players. He's been elite. All these things are true, but I talked with their defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver today about the situation, and his quote kind of sums up why the Dolphins and Ramsey are here."
Now that we're past the June 1st mark, making Ramsey financially tradeable, rumors and reports have been circling regarding various interests in the cornerback. However, Ramsey, despite not having a no-trade clause, will have to agree on his next destination as teams may fear another holdout if sent to an undesirable destination.
Sean McVay spoke about the June 1st date at OTAs two weeks ago.
“You and I both know that's not a real date though. Here's what I would say. There's not a whole lot that I have to offer. There are a lot of layers with something of that magnitude when you're talking about the caliber of the player, the compensation that they're looking for in return, what does that look like in terms of how they want to handle what he's actually do? Obviously, we love Jalen."
"We know Jalen intimately. There would be some things that we would need to be able to do if that was going to bea direction that we went. We certainly haven't closed the door on that, but there hasn't been a whole lot of dialogue as of late in regard to some of the communication and so we'll see if that changes. These things can happen quickly, but it's really same as what itwas a couple weeks ago.”
