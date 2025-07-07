Super Bowl Winning Cornerback Criticizes Trade of Former Rams Defender
When the Pittsburgh Steelers executed a trade with the Miami Dolphins in order to move on from Jalen Ramsey, they walked away in the profit, there's no doubt about it. Not only did they add Ramsey, they also added Jonnu Smith as well, a player who fits their offense as Smith has a relationship with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith dating back to their time in Tennessee.
The Rams were heavily involved in discussions with the Dolphins over Ramsey but were unable to come to terms.
Recently, former New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Asante Samuel, a two-time Super Bowl champion in his own right, has made his thoughts known on a variety of football issues this summer, recently commenting on the Dolphins' decision to acquiesce to Ramsey's demands.
Samuel recently appeared on the Say What Needs To Be Said podcast, calling the Dolphins' brass sensitive.
“Jalen Ramsey will make this Steelers defense a better defense,” he said. “The Dolphins had no reason to trade him, other than that they were sensitive.”
Samuel continued, stating head coach Mike McDaniel was a “pushover” and that general manager Chris Grier “has no backbone.”
“The Dolphins are running this team like a little league team,” Samuel continued in his critique.
“To me, it doesn’t make sense,” said Samuel. “Because the Dolphins traded for another safety, when Jalen Ramsey could easily be moved to safety and be way more productive than the person you just traded for.”
Samuel may once again be on the money as Minkah Fitzpatrick is the player Samuel is referring to, a player that has come under criticism in recent years for a perceived drop in quality, especially when asked to cover in open space or close the gap against speed offensive playmakers. Fitzpatrick returns to the team he once forced his way out from and that's the part Samuel is missing.
Ramsey saw the writing on the wall last season and he was never going to play for the Dolphins again. Ramsey also knew the Dolphins weren't going to give him more money.
However, Samuel highlights two evident truths for the Rams. The Dolphins are on the verge of cleaning house, and Rams' assistants may be considered for those vacancies. The Rams made the right decision on not trading for Ramsey, considering the asking price.
