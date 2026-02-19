All-Pro Named Perfect Replacement For Rams Kam Curl

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Miami Dolphins have begun the purge of their organization, saying goodbye to a multitude of stars that defined the Mike McDaniel-Chris Grier era in South Beach.

It appears that another top name is set to say goodbye, as NFL Insider Jordan Schultz has stated that All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick could be on the chopping block as well.

"Sources: The #Dolphins have had trade talks with teams regarding 5x Pro Bowl S Minkah Fitzpatrick," stated Schultz.

"Miami released four players earlier this week, including Tyreek Hill, and are in the early stages of resetting the roster under a new regime."

Should the Rams Go After Fitzpatrick?

CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo puts forth the idea that the Rams should make the move for the All-Pro, citing their shortcomings in the NFC Championship as the reason for the move.

"It's conceivable to think that Fitzpatrick would be the difference in helping the Rams leapfrog the newly crowned champion Seattle Seahawks as the NFL's best team," stated DeArdo. "Seattle lost its first game against Los Angeles last year before winning its last two games on the strength of some clutch passes from Darnold."

"While they have some talented defensive backs, the Rams lack speed and experience in that area. Fitzpatrick would fill both of those voids while giving defensive coordinator Chris Shula another proven commodity alongside emerging stars Jared Verse, Byron Young, Kamren Curl and Quentin Lake."

Kam Curl did find his feet over the last two seasons but is set to be a free agent this offseason, opening up a vacancy for the Rams to fill with Fitzpatrick. The Rams have Lake and Kam Kinchens to fill their other safety positions.

The Call

I'm going to say no on this one. As much as I respect Fitzpatrick's play and resume, I have a greater respect for Father Time and for a player who is set to turn 30 with an $18+ million cap hit, this doesn't seem like a gamble that is worth it.

Fitzpatrick would cost nearly half of the Rams' available cap space, and with a variety of positions to address, it wouldn't make sense, especially if Curl won't cost as much, due to how his deal will be structured compared to Fitzpatrick's backloaded deal.

However, if Fitzpatrick wants to go ring chasing and becomes more lax on the financial issues associated with his deal, a move could be in play. Especially since a day three pick should be the cost.

