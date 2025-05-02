Should the Rams be Interested in Jaire Alexander?
While the most likely major acquisition for the Rams resides in what Miami does with Jalen Ramsey, the Rams' thirst for a star defensive back could lead to Green Bay Packers' corner Jaire Alexander.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer was asked which teams would be interested in Alexander if he was traded.
"I could throw the San Francisco 49ers, Rams, Steelers and Chiefs out there as teams that entered the draft with needs at the position, and didn’t take corners in the first two rounds of the draft." Wrote Breer. "The question, to me, comes down to money. He’s due $17.5 million this year. And, because of his recent injury history, that’s shown to be a bit rich for interested teams. Alexander, meanwhile, would rather be cut so he can pick his destination, and he might not be willing to help with a contract adjustment to facilitate a trade."
"I would think, at this point, the most likely scenario is that he’s back on a reduced contract that has incentives. We’ll see."
ESPN's Rob Demovsky added a few updates about Alexander.
"The Packers began their offseason program last week but did so virtually because of all the congestion around Lambeau Field, which was the site for the draft." Wrote Demovsky. "Coach Matt LaFleur said Alexander participated in the virtual sessions last week, but it was unclear whether Alexander reported to Green Bay on Monday when voluntary in-person work began. Alexander has a $700,000 workout bonus if he participates in the requisite number of offseason workouts."
"The 2018 first-round pick has two years remaining on the four-year, $84 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL at the time. The Packers would gain nearly $6.8 million in salary cap space for 2025 if they release him (or more than $17 million if they designate him a post-June 1 cut)."
Due to the money he's currently owed and his injury history, it's very unlikely the Rams make a move for Alexander before the start of the season. Even if they did, all signs point to him beginning 2025 on the Packers.
However, there are two realities for the Packers. Alexander is likely gone after 2025 due to his contract, and the team needs draft picks.
Keep an eye out if the Rams do not get Ramsey. They love to make mid-season trades, and the asking price for Alexander could come down significantly in the fall.
Something to watch out for as that price will be dependent on Alexander's form, if the Packers are in playoff contention, and if the Rams feel they need another corner.
In 2024, the Commanders traded their 2025 third, fourth, and sixth-round picks for Marshon Lattimore and a fifth-round pick. That would be the foundation for any deal involving the Rams and Alexander.
