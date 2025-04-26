Insider Says Rams Remain Interested In Jalen Ramsey
Jalen Ramsey will likely be playing on another team in 2025 as NFL Insider Ian Rapoport has updated the recent situation revolving around the Rams' Super Bowl champion, stating the team remains one of several teams interested in trading for him.
"Okay, we will go in a completely different direction, Rich. Let's talk about Jalen Ramsey. " Said Rapoport. "The Miami Dolphins cornerback, still Miami Dolphins cornerback, although my understanding, and this is something that really has developed over the last couple weeks, Ramsey and the Dolphins have reached a point where they agree that it is probably better that he consider that he continue his career elsewhere.
"There has been no trade yet, and does not feel to me like anything is eminent. $21 million fully guaranteed, still due to him from a new team. Sometimes that makes these things take some time. It also would behoove the Dolphins to wait until after June 1, just easier salary cap-wise, and with this draft essentially over, it's not going to be for a draft pick in this year's draft, but it does seem like being traded is more likely than not."
"And I would say this, there are several interested teams. Dolphins have had some phone calls, his old team, the Los Angeles Rams, from my understanding are at least one of the teams interested. That reunion will be pretty fascinating. One of Sean McVay's favorite players he's had."
If the Rams are interested in him, they have more than enough draft capital to trade for him. Due to their trade with the Falcons on Thursday night, they enter the 2026 NFL Draft with two first round selections, potenitally making it easier for the Rams to depart with a day three pick, the expected value for Ramsey.
Plus, the Rams may receive comp picks if certain players depart after this season. It should be noted Quentin Lake is on the last year of his deal.
The major obstacle to a trade is Ramsey's contract and his $21 million guarantee for 2025. The Rams would have to absorb that amount while trying to afford their 2025 draft class.
However those obsticals are not overtly difficult to get over and from a football standpoint, Ramsey would be a crucial piece in the Rams secondary, regardless of role.
Something to keep an eye on.
