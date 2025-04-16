The Rams Should Not Trade For Jalen Ramsey
Jalen Ramsey's place in Rams history is secure. Once his illustrious career is finished, Ramsey should not only be honored by the franchise with a one-day contract, he should also be named a team legend.
Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins have agreed to part ways, looking for a trade to send Ramsey and his massive cap hit away from the franchise.
"Really after a couple weeks of discussions between ourselves internally and Jalen and his representation, we decided that it was probably in the best interest for all parties to move forward," Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier said. "I will say these decisions aren't done quickly and they're not taken lightly because we spent a lot of time this offseason working through this, talking through things. At the end of the day, Jalen did not ask for a trade.
"We went through the process, and I just felt that after numerous conversations and then talking last week with Jalen and his agent, that it was best to move forward, and it was best interest of the Miami Dolphins and for Jalen Ramsey."
The Rams should be patient and not pursue a return for the Super Bowl winner.
Ramsey will turn 31 this season as while he may have years of football left in him, he won't be the cornerback that Rams fans remember.
NFL veteran Asante Samuel Sr said it best and I agree with him that Ramsey's future in football should lead to him turning into a safety, pulling a move out of Hall of Famer Rod Woodson's playbook.
Ramsey has always had great anticipation on the football and not being on an island will allow him to age gracefully into his 30s.
What won't age gracefully is the money remaining on his deal, a deal that runs through 2028;
If the Rams wait and he somehow hits the free agent market in the near future, then there might be a move to make, but considering his age, his contract, and what Miami might want for him, the Rams must hold off on making a move for Ramsey.
However, if the team somehow makes it work, it would be a pleasure to see the defensive playmaker back on the West Coast.
