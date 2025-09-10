Why Rams' Elite Unit Is Among NFL's Week One Winners
The Los Angeles Rams appeared to be on the back foot as the Houston Texans began to advance the ball deep into their territory. However, a Nate Landman forced fumble would be the decider as the Rams' defense walked away from Sunday's win having never let the Texans advance the ball past their 15-yard line.
The defense was brilliant all day, giving C.J. Stroud and the Texans offense trouble. That's why it should be no surprise that Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano named the Rams' defense as a week one winner.
"I think it might be time to accept that the Rams are more of a defensive team," wrote Manzano.
"It’s hard to overlook an offense that features Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but this defense constantly bailed out the stagnant offense last year and it’s clear that this unit is only getting better based on what it did to C.J. Stroud and the Texans during Week 1. The Texans only generated 265 total yards and had two turnovers in the ugly 14–9 loss."
"Los Angeles appears to have found a gem in linebacker Nate Landman, the former Falcon who had a key forced fumble to seal the victory over Houston. There was also stellar play from defensive backs Kam Kinchens, Ahkello Witherspoon and Cobie Durant. It was only one game, but maybe this Rams defense offers more than just a stout pass rush."
The New Identity of the Los Angeles Rams
Manzano is correct, it's time to accept that the Rams are a defensive team. Despite the narratives written about Sean McVay's offensive genius and how that powered the Rams to a Lombardi and two Super Bowl appearances, defining McVay's 30s, his 40s might be all about the defensive genius being produced.
McVay is no stranger to having elite defenses, but this Rams defense is different. The team and their coordinator, Chris Shula, are molded by the early-season struggles in 2024 and bonded by their efforts to win the division and subsequent playoff games.
They play as one and when the Rams fumbled the ball, the question wasn't whether the offense would have enough time to counter a Texans' score, it was wondering if the defense could once again pull a rabbit out of that hat...and they did.
