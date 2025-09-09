How Rams' Benefit From Rivals' Disastrous Injury News
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams received news on Tuesday that their rival, the San Francisco 49ers, made several roster moves, including sending their star tight end George Kittle to the injured reserve list.
Kittle and How it Affects the Rams
On Sunday, in the middle of the 49ers' victorious effort against the Seattle Seahawks, Kittle injured his hamstring and would remain out of the entire game.
"Sources: 49ers are placing Pro Bowl TE George Kittle on injured reserve, meaning he now will miss at least the next four games," reported ESPN's Adam Schefter. "Kittle injured his hamstring during Sunday’s win over Seattle and now will miss games at New Orleans, vs. Atlanta, Jacksonville and at the Rams."
Kittle's absence marks his second straight absence from the 49ers' annual trip to SoFi Stadium. In 2024, despite the 49ers suffering a horrendous season aided by a plethora of injuries, Kittle put in one of the best seasons of his career, leading to a massive extension this offseason.
Along with Brock Purdy and Jauan Jennings, Kittle carried the 49ers offense and his absence will force the 49ers to make changes to their offensive approach. Many expect backup tight ends Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges to step up in Kittle's absence.
Tonges caught the game winner on Sunday.
49ers' Make More Roster Moves
The 49ers also waived kicker Jake Moody, released wide receiver Robbie Chosen (known before as Robbie Anderson) and signed receiver Kendrick Bourne.
The Niners also made a change at kicker, waiving Jake Moody on Tuesday," stated ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "The decision comes after Moody missed a 27-yard field goal and had a 36-yard attempt blocked against Seattle. The 49ers are working out veteran kicker Eddy Pineiro as a possible replacement, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Pineiro is visiting the 49ers on Tuesday.
Moody has been struggling to find his rhythm since the 49ers' loss in Super Bowl LVIII, but especially since suffering an injury in week ten of the 2024 NFL season. He was involved in a dust-up with wide receiver Deebo Samuel when Samuel hit both long snapper Taybor Pepper and Moody in the face last season, after Moody missed a kick.
Neither Samuel, Pepper, or Moody are members of the organization as of writing.
