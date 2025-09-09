Rams Mailbag: Answering Week One Questions After Team's Big Win
The Los Angeles Rams won against the Houston Texans in their season-opening matchup on Sunday. After the game, the fans had questions.
Would love to know if the team is reasonably healthy and contending in October, do you think Snead will be active on the trade market for secondary help? Maybe even think about their own ‘26 first for a real blue chipper?
No. There is a reason why the Rams didn't add Jalen Ramsey, Jaire Alexander, or Will Johnson when they had multiple opportunities to do so. While money did factor in for Ramsey, the truth is that they need committed defensive backs who are willing to do the dirty work for the operation to work.
Chris Shula has the utmost trust in his guys because they will maintain the "dome," or coverage over the top to prevent the long ball. By offenses dinking and dunking, Shula is able to scheme up his guys to cause havoc in the box, and it's hard to be accurate over the course of 8-15 plays when Jared Verse and company are in hunting mode.
Snead's also saving his picks for a quarterback in the draft.
Why Parkinson over Ferguson?
Experience. Really, that's the only reason. Ferguson missed critical time in training camp and preseason due to injury, time in which the Rams held two joint practices he didn't participate in. Trust me, when Ferguson is ready, he'll play. It's about making sure his body and mind are right to operate in this offense.
McVay has been wanting a dynamic threat like Ferguson for a while, and his offense, flexing the tight end out wide, has reflected that.
What do we think about JWhitt outsnapping Tutu?
Not much to think. Whittington saw a higher snap count than Atwell but it was by five plays and was aided heavily by Puka Nacua needing stitches. Besides, even though they're both receivers, they play essentially different positions.
Atwell is a speed threat through and through. Whittington is a receiver who is able to play the edge but also be lined up as a fullback, tight end, and running back if need be. If anything, Whittington is the clear-cut rotation guy for Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, while Atwell is the speed threat from the inside.
Most phases of the game looked great yesterday! If there's one position that you think needs improvement, what is it and how to fix?
Tight end but it's easy to fix. Play Ferguson when they flex the position outside. Let Higbee, Parkinson, and Davis Allen play with their hands in the ground.
When everybody in the Stadium knows its a tush push situation like the Rans had on their first scoring drive, why not just take Stafford off the field and put Whittington behind Center?
The Rams were clearly setting up a Stafford sneak all week, considering McVay called Stafford a terrible sneaker on Friday. The Rams wanted to give off the impression that it would be a halfback dive, which in theory meant that the defenders' rush lanes for a dive would be undercut by a Stafford sneak. In reality, the Rams aren't built to sneak the quarterback, and if there's one Achilles heel to Stafford's current game, it's that, unlike Jalen Hurts, he's older and doesn't squat 600 pounds.
To sum up my answer, they tried to use a little razzle-dazzle in a goal-line situation instead of brute force.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE