The Rams Want More from Their Rising Star
The Los Angeles Rams have spent the offseason forming one of the best rosters in the National Football League. This offseason, the Rams used a productive free agency period to help solidify their roster. However, last offseason, the Rams used a productive NFL Draft to do so.
Los Angeles found a gem when they drafted defensive end Jared Verse in the first round of last year's draft. The talented defensive lineman won the Rookie Defensive Player of the Year Award after a standout season for Los Angeles.
Still, even more is expected of Verse as he is set to enter his second season in the league. Rams Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula wants Verse to simply continue being himself.
"It’s not really [about getting him to] elevate... we were just talking about it this morning. We don’t want him to put any extra pressure on himself, just like we talked about with Kobie Turner last year. You don’t have to replace [former Rams DL] Aaron Donald," Shula said.
"You don’t have to do anything else—just be the best version of yourself. That’s all we’re challenging him to do is understand his ops [opportunities] within the scheme of the defense, which we started to do in the middle of the season last year, and to just be himself. We’re not looking for any stats, not looking for anything else—just want him to play hard and be his best self every single day," Shula said.
Shula noted that while Verse has shown glimpses of his potential via a stellar rookie season, he has seen growth in Verse ove the offseason. Shula believes credited the Rams' defensive position coaches with helping Verse and his teammates connect the dots this offseason.
"I do. I think I see a more complete understanding of the defense. When you watch his individual drills with [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe [Coniglio], he does an excellent job. He’s playing fast all the time; you can tell he’s really taking the technique that Joe and [Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach] Giff [Smith] are teaching him and applying them on the field. I think things have slowed down for him a little bit, and he’s playing really fast," Shula said.
