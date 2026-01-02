Rams' Quentin Lake Reacts to Massive Contract Extension

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued in their preparations for their regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. After losing to the Atlanta Falcons, the Rams spent this week reflecting on what the root causes of their failures were while welcoming back some much-needed reinforcements.

On Thursday, the Rams announced that Quentin Lake would be returning to the team for the postseason and that they have extended Lake, offering the Rams' captain a three-year deal.

In response to all these developments, Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula, Jared Verse, and Quentin Lake had a variety of topics to discuss during their press conferences.

Lake on His Extension

“Luckily enough this organization took a chance on me, they believed in me and I was able to sign a contract extension earlier this morning, which was awesome," stated Lake. "It's something that you dream of but obviously, we have a more important matter, the game on Sunday and then a trip to the playoffs. I think the coolest thing about it was seeing the reaction from my teammates."

"When you have people yelling and screaming, congratulating you, coming up saying, ‘Well deserved’, it makes you feel good. I'm very thankful, of you guys too, to be a part of such a great organization. It’s such a loving organization and like a family. My teammates are like my brothers. It was amazing. It was a pretty special moment.”

Maintaining the Standards

Lake's extension is one move in a series of moves that allow the Rams to take all six of their captains into next season. Lake spoke on getting an extension in the same season Nate Landman signed his.

“It's awesome," stated Lake. "I hope every guy gets paid. That's the biggest thing because it's not more so the financials, it's understanding that these people believe in you. They have faith in what you do. You put out a body of work where the Rams see that and they honor it. It's awesome. We have a couple guys like you talked about Landman. I know there are a couple guys coming up hopefully in the near future, whenever it is."

"It's good to be around guys that you've worked with, that you've built with, that you sweat, blood and tears with out on the field with because it's familiar. The more that we can build this brotherhood, connection and communication, I think it will really elevate all our games. It’s important, it's cool and it's really awesome.”

