Have the Rams Given Matthew Stafford Enough to be Successful?
The Los Angeles Rams entered this offseason determined to improve an already respectable roster. David Helman of FOX Sports believes Stafford has the sixth-best supporting cast in the league.
"I’m just begging the Rams’ offensive line to stay healthy in 2025, because this group should be scintillating if it can. Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua are already must-see TV, and now Davante Adams— even at the age of 32 — should lend a vertical, downfield element to the offense. The backfield, led by Kyren Williams, is strong, and the Rams just juiced their tight end depth by drafting Terrance Ferguson in the second round. With Sean McVay overseeing the playcalling, I legitimately think this could be the Rams’ best offense since that incredible 2018 group that reached Super Bowl LIII," Helman said.
Heading into the NFL Draft, Jacob Infante analyzed Ferguson's strengths. He believes the talented pass catcher will do well in McVay's system and with Stafford throwing him the ball. Stafford has made many serviceable wide receivers look good. He can likely do the same with Ferguson.
"Ferguson is a steady “U” tight end, giving him hybrid capabilities as your traditional in-line tight end and as a weapon out of the slot, as well," Infante said.
"With an NFL-ready build and intriguing flashes as a blocker, Ferguson certainly looks the part physically. He’s a good enough athlete to make plays across the middle of the field, and when he gets his focus right, he’s a sure-handed, big-bodied target who can make grabs in tight coverage.
Infante credited Ferguson with having the tools necessary to have a productive career, especially under McVay. The Rams have left no stone unturned in their efforts to improve their roster. Ferguson should be a solid addition for the Rams this upcoming season.
"On tape, Ferguson looks the part of a good but not great athlete. His long-strided style of running can see him get open sometimes against zone, but he’s not a tremendous route runner due to average lateral quickness and a lack of consistent nuance in his release packages. That hurts his upside at the next level a bit, even though his catch radius and physicality give him red-zone potential," Infante said.
