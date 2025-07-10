Rams' Jared Verse Disrespected in Recent Rankings
In a recent ranking by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, he ranked Jared Verse as the tenth-best edge rusher in the NFL after consulting with various league executives, coaches, and scouts.
If anyone has ever met Jared Verse, they'll know he oozes confidence and probably believes he should be number one. He has a case that he'll be the best after his sophomore season, having led the entire NFL in quarterback pressures as a rookie.
In order to gain more respect, he must start to eclipse the nine men ahead of him but fortunately for Verse, week one presents an opportunity to prove himself against the eighth and ninth ranked players on the list, Houston Texans' Will Anderson Jr and Danielle Hunter.
Hunter, ranked ninth, secured his third straight double-digit sack season, continuing the strong momentum he built during his final years in Minnesota. Hunter, one of the most underrated players of his generation, is .5 sacks away from joining the 100 sacks club.
"Many will argue Hunter as Houston's better pass rusher over Anderson, who has advantages in upside and age," wrote Fowler. "But Hunter was downright dominant in his ninth NFL season, ranking first in pass rush win rate (26.4%) among players with a minimum of 200 snaps. He also ranked first in pass-rush wins (77) and incompletions credited (36). In the latter category, no other player is within seven incompletions created."
"Hunter overcame neck issues and scheme transitions late in his Minnesota tenure to produce 28.5 sacks over the past two seasons with the Vikings and Texans."
"That's why they call him 'Cyborg,'" an AFC executive said. "He's always been an incredible athlete, and he's learned to expand his pass-rush ability and can win in a variety of ways."
"As a Texan, Hunter found ways to beat offensive tackles with a bull rush -- or an NBA-style Eurostep into a spin. Hunter's four pass-rush interceptions created were tied for first."
"He can get a few more double-digit-sack seasons," the executive said. "He has the body type that will age well."
Anderson Jr, a fellow NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year like Verse, is ranked eighth after securing his first double-digit sack season in his career.
"Anderson is a classic pass rusher with the prototypical combination of size (6-foot-4, 243 pounds), skill, speed and power."
"He's got a complete skill set," an AFC executive said. "And he's only getting better. Only two years in the league. Will keep improving."
"In Year 2, Anderson finished in the top 10 in sacks (11, tied for 10th) and pass rush win rate (21.3%, seventh, minimum 200 rushing attempts). His ability to finish also improved, as he converted 19.0% of his total pressures (58) into sacks (11). As a rookie, his sack conversion rate was 10.9%."
"What I like about him is he doesn't have a lot of glaring weaknesses," an NFL personnel evaluator said. "He can rush, set a hard edge and play the run."
Verse, Hunter, and Anderson Jr are going to have similar circumstances come week one, and it will serve as a barometer on how effective Verse's work during the offseason will be.
Verse will be going up against an offensive line in the middle of a rebuild so if there was anytime to make a statement, week one would be it.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE