Rams' Defensive Triplets Considered Worst in NFC West
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano ranked the NFL's top defensive triplets (consisting of one pass rusher, one middle linebacker, and one defensive back), naming Jared Verse, Omar Speights, and Kam Kinchens to the Rams.
Manzano believes the Rams have the worst trio in the NFC West, ranking them at 23. Let's see how the rest of the NFC West stacks up.
At 22 is the Seattle Seahawks with the franchise being represented by longtime NFL veteran Leonard Williams, former Rams linebacker Ernest Jones IV, and superstar Devon Witherspoon.
"Williams had one of his best seasons in Year 10, playing under the guidance of coach Mike Macdonald," wrote Manzano. "Jones found a home in Seattle after being traded twice last season, going from the Rams to the Titans before landing in Seattle. Witherspoon, the versatile cornerback, continues to prove the team right for taking him fifth in the 2023 draft."
The Arizona Cardinals or the Philadelphia Eagles lite came in at 19 after head coach Jonathan Gannon brought in his guy Josh Sweat while Manzano selected Mack Wilson Sr and Budda Baker to complete the trio.
The Cardinals were ranked last on this list a year ago because they lacked playmakers at edge rusher and linebacker. However, Baker finally gained plenty of help this offseason, including the splash signing of Sweat. With all of Arizona's notable moves this offseason, this could be a top-12 unit.
The San Francisco 49ers come in fourth, and it makes a lot of sense considering the three players selected represent the highest earning defenders on the team, with all of them making eight figures a season in Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Deommodore Lenoir.
"The 49ers lost plenty of defensive talent, but the production shouldn’t drastically fall off with Bosa and Warner still on the roster. Lenoir isn’t a household name like his two star teammates, but the 49ers think highly of him after letting many starters go and opting to keep him with a five-year, $92 million contract extension."
Here's my take. The 49ers' ranking is justified, especially since John Lynch has built his defenses historically around paying one key player at each level, then surrounding them with drafted players. It's an efficient way to do business for a franchise that rotates players like tires.
The Cardinals must be banking on Mack Wilson to do something wild because there is not enough of a talent gap to separate Arizona and Los Angeles by multiple slots.
The Seahawks. Let's not take the...opinions are subjective. Let's leave it at that.
