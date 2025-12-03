Rams vs. Cardinals: Three Players to Watch in the Desert

Rebounds are bound to happen on any given Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams are hoping to be that team that can rebound from a shocking upset on the road against the Carolina Panthers. Several of their key starters struggled in the defeat, as it sent shockwaves across the league. The Rams will look to get back into the win column next week when they travel to the desert to face NFC West rival, the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals have seen their starting quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, throw the ball around the playground for much of the last few weeks. Los Angeles will need some of their key starters to rebound this week, as we look at three key players to watch for Sunday.

Emmanuel Forbes Jr., cornerback

The Rams have been able to acquire quality play from Frobes at cornerback for much of the season, even with the occasional highs and lows. However, the lows came out at the worst moments against the Panthers when the former Washington Commander gave up two touchdowns on fourth down, including a 43-yard score when Tetairoa McMillan got open from a Bryce Young deep ball.

Forbes will remain a key player in the lineup as critical depth at cornerback. Look for him to see the field in the rotation in hopes of regaining confidence against a Cardinals team that will want to throw the football a lot this weekend.

Matthew Stafford, quarterback

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"Obviously, we’re not going to win a whole lot of games when I turn it over three times, and it hasn’t been an issue. Don’t expect it to be one going forward," Stafford said following Sunday's loss. "I just continue to trust my fundamentals, go out there and play, and know that I’m doing all the stuff I can to make sure that I played at a high level and it didn’t happen for me today."

Stafford is still the MVP front-runner, even with a three-turnover display in Carolina. He made terrific throws throughout the game, but the other team had better ones when it mattered. Against a passing defense ranked 22nd in EPA per pass, Sunday should provide a nice rebound performance for the Rams star passer.

Jared Verse, outside linebacker

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) rushes as Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) defends during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Despite leading the team with four pressures, Jared Verse was held without a sack against the Panthers. It was a quiet day for a player who didn't have the ample impact that he had for much of the season. He hopes to change that on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Arizona has one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, currently as the placeholder for most pressures allowed through 13 games. Their pressure rate allowed is also among the league's highest, which opens the door for a potential terrific display in the hot Phoenix desert in what should be a mismatch for the Cardinals' edge blockers against Verse.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

You'll be able to find analysis and stories just like this on your beloved Rams when you sign up today for our 100% FREE newsletter. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra, and make sure you like our Facebook page after reading this article, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.