Rams' Budding Defender Jared Verse Is Chasing Greatness
After years of trading away their first-round picks for established veterans, the Los Angeles Rams have continued to build their roster through the NFL Draft over the past couple of seasons. Last offseason, the Rams drafted Jared Verse in the first round. It was a wise decision.
In his first season with the Rams, he registered 66 tackles, nearly five sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Verse proved to be a solid addition and a valuable asset for the Rams in only his first season in the National Football League.
Still, the second-year defender knows there is always room to improve, especially for players who have only played one season in the league. Following Organized Team Activities, Verse noted how this offseason, his first full offseason in the league, has helped him improve.
"I feel more prepared than I’ve ever been because you get the whole offseason—you get time to work on this, that, and the third. I had one of the alumni at Florida State who reached out to me—he played in the NFL for a long time—and he told me the number one thing I should do is watch all of my past film unsolicited," Verse said.
"Not just trying to be high on myself and only watching the good plays, but to watch more of the bad plays than the good and realize what I could work on. I did that, and I feel more prepared than I’ve ever been."
Specifically, Verse believes his technique and his ability to finish big plays are areas that he can improve in.
"The biggest thing I realized was how many sacks—and not even just sacks but big plays—that I missed out on. Dropping in coverage, I could have done this; or rushing the pass, I could have done that. Even in the run game, a couple of times there were things where I’m a little too far inside, I’m a little too far outside, and I could have made a big impact play. So realizing this really is a game of inches—whether it’s stopping the ball or actually just doing your job—there’s a couple of things I could’ve done better," Verse said.
