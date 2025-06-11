Predicting the Los Angeles Rams' Breakout Player
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the most talented rosters in the National Football League, but some of their lesser-known talent may be making their way up the ranks.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus believes second-year linebacker Omar Speights may be on the verge of a breakout season.
"The emergence of the Rams’ young defense was one of the team’s driving factors to the NFC Divisional, not to mention one of the NFL’s better stories in the later portion of the season. Among several notable names, Speights’ is one to monitor in 2025," Locker said.
"Speights burst onto the scene after being an undrafted free agent, becoming one of six rookie linebackers to exceed 500 snaps. He acclimated quickly to a higher level, posting a 69.4 overall PFF grade with a 77.6 PFF run-defense grade and just a 5.1% missed tackle rate — the third-lowest among any qualified linebacker in 2024.
"LA did add Nate Landman from the Atlanta Falcons and draft Chris Paul Jr. in the third round, but the departure of Christian Rozeboom should allow Speights to keep growing in his second season. The former LSU Tiger projects as the best player up the middle of the Rams’ defense."
Justin Melo of the Draft Network noted that there are pros and cons to Speights. While he lacks some of the prototypical physical tools to play linebacker in the league, he compensates for it by being a student of the game. Speights has also performed well enough to earn more opportunities.
"Speights transferred to LSU ahead of the 2023 college football season after four successful campaigns at Oregon State. He immediately became a leader in the Tigers' locker room and earned the respect of his teammates. Quickly establishing himself as an every-down defender in the SEC, Speights totaled 70 tackles. He departs college ball with 378 career tackles, seven pass breakups, 5.0 sacks, and three interceptions," Melo said.
"Speights is severely undersized, which likely contributed to his undrafted status—the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native measured in at 6-foot and 225 pounds at LSU’s Pro Day. Speights then displayed decent athleticism, running a 4.65 40 with splits of 2.62 and 1.58. He also had a 10-foot broad jump and ran a rock-solid 7.07 3-cone.
"What Speights lacks in elite athleticism, he evens the odds with advanced technique and football IQ. He's a hustle player with terrific straight-line speed and plays with a sense of decisiveness, committing to defending his gaps. It makes Speights a candidate to be an excellent gunner on special teams."
