WATCH: Rams Jared Verse 2025 Week One Presser

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their week one preparations on Thursday as they hope to start the season strong with an opening weekend win at home against the Houston Texans. On Wednesday, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams and Alaric Jackson took to the podium. On Thursday, Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula, Puka Nacua, and Jared Verse would join them.

Q: How would you evaluate the Texans?

“They’re a great team," stated McVay. "I think they take on the personality of their head coach and [Texans Head Coach] DeMeco [Ryan’s] is a guy…they’re physical, tough. They play smart. They toe the line. I think that's reflected in all three phases. They have continuity in the defense and on the special teams where they've been excellent. Then I think they've been really dang good the last couple years on offense."

DeMeco Ryans
Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans walks on the field after the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"Obviously took a little bit of a step back, but we know what a great coach [Texans Offensive Coordinator] Nick Caley is. They kept a lot of their great coaches that were already in place. He and [Senior Offensive Assistant/ Pass Game Specialist] Jerry Schuplinski are really the only new guys as far as I know. It's excellent personnel."

Nick Cale
Nov 26, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

"There's a style of play. There's a reason why they've been a top eight team each of the last couple years. Winning their division and then being able to advance into the Divisional Round. They are excellent. We got a chance to practice against them a year ago, but everything that they are about is what I respect. That's why we know it'll be such a great challenge and that's what you love about the league.”

Q: What was it like to see Alaric Jackson at practice?

Alaric Jackso
Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (77) in a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

“It was great. Obviously, we didn't have pads on so it was a bonus Monday. He's taking great care of himself and he’s put himself in a rare position that I do believe to step in and play at a good clip. He's been able to do a lot of stuff above the neck. He's taken great care of himself, tried to simulate a lot of these types of things. There's nothing like actually playing real football, as we all know, but today was a great step in the right direction, and more importantly, it was awesome for him with the work that he's put in to be in this position.”

