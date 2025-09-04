WATCH: Rams Jared Verse 2025 Week One Presser
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their week one preparations on Thursday as they hope to start the season strong with an opening weekend win at home against the Houston Texans. On Wednesday, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams and Alaric Jackson took to the podium. On Thursday, Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula, Puka Nacua, and Jared Verse would join them.
Watch Jared Verse's Press Conference Below
On Monday, the Rams held a virtual press conference with McVay. Here's what he had to say.
Q: How would you evaluate the Texans?
“They’re a great team," stated McVay. "I think they take on the personality of their head coach and [Texans Head Coach] DeMeco [Ryan’s] is a guy…they’re physical, tough. They play smart. They toe the line. I think that's reflected in all three phases. They have continuity in the defense and on the special teams where they've been excellent. Then I think they've been really dang good the last couple years on offense."
"Obviously took a little bit of a step back, but we know what a great coach [Texans Offensive Coordinator] Nick Caley is. They kept a lot of their great coaches that were already in place. He and [Senior Offensive Assistant/ Pass Game Specialist] Jerry Schuplinski are really the only new guys as far as I know. It's excellent personnel."
"There's a style of play. There's a reason why they've been a top eight team each of the last couple years. Winning their division and then being able to advance into the Divisional Round. They are excellent. We got a chance to practice against them a year ago, but everything that they are about is what I respect. That's why we know it'll be such a great challenge and that's what you love about the league.”
Q: What was it like to see Alaric Jackson at practice?
“It was great. Obviously, we didn't have pads on so it was a bonus Monday. He's taking great care of himself and he’s put himself in a rare position that I do believe to step in and play at a good clip. He's been able to do a lot of stuff above the neck. He's taken great care of himself, tried to simulate a lot of these types of things. There's nothing like actually playing real football, as we all know, but today was a great step in the right direction, and more importantly, it was awesome for him with the work that he's put in to be in this position.”
