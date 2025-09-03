Rams Morning Report: Wednesday Marks Most Critical Day of Season
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams enter a critical portion of the week where they will get some definitive answers on the state of their offense as well as what's happening with the rest of the team.
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford is set to start for the Rams. The team has three practices where Stafford will be able to finish whatever testing he needs to get done in preparation, but he's currently proceeding with zero restrictions.
Stafford will participate in the full week.
Alaric Jackson
These next three days also serve as the critical period where the Rams will finalize plans to play Alaric Jackson on Sunday. Jackson is trending towards playing but the team has yet to make a definitive statement.
Blood Clots
Jackson, who has been dealing with blood clots, has worked hard to get back before the season. Despite his efforts, it appears these clots aren't an issue that's going away anytime soon.
“No, it's always something that you have to manage," stated Sean McVay. "He's in great shape. We've got a great plan in place. One of the doctors that's been instrumental in helping facilitate this process was here what seems like an eternity ago, last Thursday. He seemed to be really positive and optimistic about the plan we have in place and all the checkpoints that we wanted to be able to hit. I certainly don't think you minimize, but you manage this. We have a plan in place. He's in a great position and it's a huge credit to him and to the medical team behind the scenes.”
Testing Period
“We will get a gauge to see how he feels," stated McVay. "The answer is, yeah, that's the plan. We want to make sure that we're taking it a step at a time throughout the course of the week. He earned the right to be in the position where you pay him. He was a huge priority for us to get him back. He's done everything in his power to be ready to go. This has always been the end goal in mind, is to be ready to go against the Texans. It's a great challenge. We know what a great team they have as a whole and especially great defense, but I do believe that we'll be at our best with him out there.”
We will keep you updated on Jackson's participation at practice and his game status.
Jared Verse
Rams OLB Jared Verse, as a result of being named the NFL's 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year, will join his fellow award winners who will sport gold shield patches on their jerseys this season instead of the traditional NFL logo, celebrating his impressive accomplishment.
Shaun Jolly
Rams defensive back Shaun Jolly, who was on the practice squad, was removed by the team with an injury settlement as the two parties have parted ways.
Eric Dickerson
Rams legend, NFL Hall of Famer, and single-season rushing yards leader Eric Dickerson celebrated his 65th birthday on Tuesday. Dickerson, who played for the Rams from 1983-1987, rushed for a little over 7,000 yards in under 4.5 seasons with the franchise.
League News
Former Rams receiver and Super Bowl LVI champion Robert Woods requested and was granted a release from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Woods stated he only wishes to continue playing if he's signed to a team's active roster and is utilized during games.
Travis Hunter was officially listed as a starting receiver and backup cornerback. Hunter was drafted by former Rams executive James Gladstone and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The duel-threat Heisman winner is set to take on the Rams in week seven in London.
