Breaking Down One Bold Prediction for Rams' 2025 Season
Sports Illustrated's Monday Morning Quarterback team put together their predictions for the 2025 NFL season and while many argue about who they believe will win the Super Bowl, SI's Albert Breer and Matt Verderame believe it is the Rams that will represent the NFC in the NFL's biggest game of the season.
Albert Breer
While many believe it will either be the Philadelphia Eagles or the Detroit Lions as the NFC representative, Breer is virtually all in on the Rams in the conference. Not only does he have the Rams winning the NFC, he believes they'll enter the playoffs with the number one seed, something Sean McVay has never done in his career.
On their way to the Super Bowl, the Rams defeated the Lions in the Divisional Round and the Vikings in the NFC title game. However, Breer believes that's where the buck stops as the Rams will lose Super Bowl LX to the Buffalo Bills. All I'm going to say is this. Last season, Josh Allen had the game of his career against the Rams and still lost. The Rams got a whole lot better after that game as well.
Matt Verderame
Verderame shares a similar viewpoint to Breer with the Rams holding the number two seed. He believes they'll defeat the 49ers in the Wild Card round, the Vikings in the Divisional Round, and then after Tampa Bay upsets Philadelphia, the Rams will come out victorious in a Stafford/ Mayfield NFC title game.
However, Verderame believes the Rams will lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. While Verderame has his opinion, Andy Reid once threw everything, including the kitchen sink at Sean McVay, and McVay still came out on top in the greatest regular season game of all time.
Jared Verse
It should also be noted that Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer and Andrew Brandt predict Jared Verse will be the 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, the first Ram to win the award since Aaron Donald in 2020.
If Verse is to capture the award in his second NFL season, he would not only establish himself as one of the many greats to dominate along the Rams' defensive line but he would also set himself up one of nine players to win the award on multiple occasions.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE