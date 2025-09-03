Ram Digest

Breaking Down One Bold Prediction for Rams' 2025 Season

The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2025 season with renewed vigor as many are seeing the potential of this burgeoning squad

Brock Vierra

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay (left) talks with wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay (left) talks with wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sports Illustrated's Monday Morning Quarterback team put together their predictions for the 2025 NFL season and while many argue about who they believe will win the Super Bowl, SI's Albert Breer and Matt Verderame believe it is the Rams that will represent the NFC in the NFL's biggest game of the season.

Albert Breer

While many believe it will either be the Philadelphia Eagles or the Detroit Lions as the NFC representative, Breer is virtually all in on the Rams in the conference. Not only does he have the Rams winning the NFC, he believes they'll enter the playoffs with the number one seed, something Sean McVay has never done in his career.

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

On their way to the Super Bowl, the Rams defeated the Lions in the Divisional Round and the Vikings in the NFC title game. However, Breer believes that's where the buck stops as the Rams will lose Super Bowl LX to the Buffalo Bills. All I'm going to say is this. Last season, Josh Allen had the game of his career against the Rams and still lost. The Rams got a whole lot better after that game as well.

Matt Verderame

Verderame shares a similar viewpoint to Breer with the Rams holding the number two seed. He believes they'll defeat the 49ers in the Wild Card round, the Vikings in the Divisional Round, and then after Tampa Bay upsets Philadelphia, the Rams will come out victorious in a Stafford/ Mayfield NFC title game.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws a pass with 1:09 left in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in a historic 54-51 victory on Monday night. The Rams are now 10-1 with the best record in the NFL. The combined 105 points is the third highest scoring NFL game in history and it marked the only time that two teams ever scored more the 50 points in the same game. Rams 3d / CHUCK KIRMAN/THE STAR

However, Verderame believes the Rams will lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. While Verderame has his opinion, Andy Reid once threw everything, including the kitchen sink at Sean McVay, and McVay still came out on top in the greatest regular season game of all time.

It should also be noted that Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer and Andrew Brandt predict Jared Verse will be the 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, the first Ram to win the award since Aaron Donald in 2020.

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

If Verse is to capture the award in his second NFL season, he would not only establish himself as one of the many greats to dominate along the Rams' defensive line but he would also set himself up one of nine players to win the award on multiple occasions.

