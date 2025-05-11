Rams' Jared Verse Sounds Off on Travis Hunter
The Los Angeles Rams found a gem in last year's draft at the 19th pick with Jared Verse, who ultimately went on to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award after a phenomenal rookie season with the Rams.
Last season, Verse had 66 total tackles as well as 4.5 sacks, two passes defended, as well as two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. His quickness in getting to the opposing quarterback led to him making a lot of plays, but also opened up opportunities for his teammates.
In this year's draft, the Rams opted not to use their first-round pick and instead stock up for next year's draft, which makes them an intriguing team for 2026. However, it also means they missed out on potentially adding another stud to their defense and bolstering their defense even further.
One team that did walk out of the draft with an absolute stud is the Jacksonville Jaguars, as they traded up with the Cleveland Browns to get college sensation Travis Hunter. The Heisman award winner is notorious for his stellar play on both sides of the ball as a fast-twitch receiver and a lockdown cornerback.
Verse recently made an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, and he was asked about whether or not Hunter's dual play is sustainable in the NFL. Verse has a bit of experience playing both sides of the ball in high school, so he has a feel for it, but not at the same level that Hunter does.
"I'm not going to lie, playing both ways, that's something that genuinely I could never do. Seeing that, that's probably impossible. The league is a lot different than college; in college, you can take a snap off here or there, but you can't do that in the league.
But, it's Travis Hunter we're talking about; he's a dog. The way his body moves, the way he acts, and the way he is fundamentally built are different than most people. If he can do it in college at the high level he was doing, and replicate it in the NFL, I see no reason not to".
Verse has the potential to be the next best edge rusher in the NFL, and Hunter has an opportunity to become the next DROY. The future of the league is bright when so much talent is brought into the NFL every year, and it's encouraging to see that despite them being competitors, Verse acknowledges Hunter's game and supports him.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another insight on Verse and more.
Please then let us know your thoughts and feelings on Verse and more when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.