Rams Stock Is on the Rise for Next Season
The Los Angeles Rams are a team that took their disappointing exit from the playoffs last year to heart, and while they could've accepted their fate and begun to look forward to the future, they instead decided to double down and run it back with their group of players better than ever.
Their loss to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, must've stung in the moment, but I bet it stings even more now, considering they were one play away from changing the course of NFL history.
In free agency, they've done everything in their power to bridge the gap between them and the Eagles, and I am a huge believer that this Rams team has what it takes to bring another championship home to Los Angeles.
I'm not the only one who's been keeping track of what the Rams have done in the off-season. Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter, and in an article published on FOX Sports, he explains why he is buying into Rams stock ahead of next season.
"The Rams still need to add to their secondary, but Davante Adams represents a huge upgrade over a declining Cooper Kupp at receiver".
If the Rams want an upgrade in their secondary, there is still a chance they reunite with an old friend and trade for Jalen Ramsey. Even if they don't want to trade for Ramsey, they have two first-round picks next year, and the Rams are a team that has notoriously been willing to trade away their picks in exchange for players that help them out now.
I do believe the Rams are in the midst of a Super Bowl window of contention, and if they want to maximize those chances, perhaps they should go back on their old ways and package those picks in exchange for a star that boosts their chances next year.
Even if they decide to keep those picks and plan for the future after Matthew Stafford, this team has vastly improved from last season, and they can expect players like Jared Verse and Braden Fiske to develop further and take that leap into becoming more dominant. The Rams will be better next season, so buy into the stock while you still can.
