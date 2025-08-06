Rams Answer the Tough Questions After Their Cowboys Joint Practice
I posed five questions that the Rams must answer during their trip up to Oxnard to take on the Dallas Cowboys in a joint practice. Let's look at the answers.
Can Jimmy Garoppolo lead the Rams to the promised land?
If he plays on Sundays like he did on Tuesday, he will be the Super Bowl MVP. Now it's not time to start popping bottles. This was a practice where Garoppolo knew he couldn't get hit, and to be frank, the Cowboys' defense was without many top players, including Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs, and it showed.
However, Garoppolo walked into Oxnard, commanded an offense on the hunt, hit Davante Adams up and down the field while equally distributing the football to other pass catchers, and was near perfect inside the red zone. If Garoppolo needs to play, he can get the job done.
Is D.J. Humphries good enough to start in place of Alaric Jackson?
Maybe, but if the Rams choose to take the starting offensive line in Oxnard back to SoFi for their season opener, it will be Warren McClendon Jr who starts at left tackle in the scenario Jackson isn't healthy in time. It was shocking as McClendon seemed to be the odd man out before OTAs started but as I said, McClendon was closing the gap, and right now, he's the Rams' go-to swing tackle.
I guess the gap has been closed.
Is the Stetson Bennett hype real?
It is. When given a clean pocket, Bennett took apart the Cowboys' defense, making perfect decisions and then throws.
I won't lie, there are times where he got happy feet but he wasn't throwing interceptions, and he turned his happy feet into positive yards instead of a continuous circle.
However, he scrambled and found Konata Mumpfield and Jordan Whittington wide open downfield on two separate plays. The problem was he couldn't set his feet and overthrew the both of them. Something to work on, but I'm excited to see what he does in preseason.
What does Tutu Atwell look like?
A $10 million wide receiver. McVay did it. He changed his usage of Atwell, allowing him to be targeted closer to the line of scrimmage, which ended up helping Adams get open downfield. Atwell was making plays, even taking the top off the defense. Atwell delivered.
Is the hype behind Jared Verse real?
Yes, it is. He was a force on the line of scrimmage, bullying tackles and dominating against the run. Verse has tightened up his game, and he's playing with a level of confidence and swagger that is only associated with the greats. Watch out.
