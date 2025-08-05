What I Saw at Rams-Cowboys Joint Practice
OXNARD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys participated in a joint practice from the home of the Cowboys' training camp in Oxnard before the two sides meet again on Saturday at SoFi Stadium.
First off, those concerns about Tutu Atwell and his usage...not worried about that anymore. I will gladly walk my concerns back because Atwell looked like he was worth all $10 million the Rams are paying him this season. The Rams got the ball to him early, he ran routes that utilized his low center of gravity and he showed off the hands. Atwell even took the top off the defense for a score. A big day for Atwell.
Jordan Whittington made some big time blocks in the run game, as well as displaying the hands. While he wasn't targeted often, he created separation and on a run play, he took a Cowboys defender and drove him into the dirt.
Konata Mumpfield had another strong day, using his frame to box out players, making repeated catch after catch.
Xavier Smith showed off the promise he displayed last season, evolving in his role as a wide receiver. It's safe to say the WR3 role is wide open.
Talking about roles, it was Warren McClendon who got an extended run with the ones on offense while D.J. Humphries worked with the twos. McClendon, playing left tackle, helped the offensive line keep both Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett clean. The line was excellent.
Garoppolo put in his best performance yet and while he was dotting up the Cowboys, especially with Davante Adams rerouting every Cowboys defensive back into oblivion. It was the red zone where he impressed. He was quick, decisive, accurate, and looked in control. He looked like the Rams QB1 but not to worry, Sean McVay made it clear Stafford is still on track to start week one. Bennett was solid as well.
Kyren Williams may have got paid, but the only thing on his mind was making the Cowboys pay. He had a solid day, nothing crazy but as a pass blocker, he was wacking Cowboys defenders left and right, picking up a blitz so effortlessly, he took the defender to he ground while Garoppolo hit a wide open Puka Nacua for a touchdown.
Jaylen McCollough has been looking more and more like a linebacker with each passing day. An interesting insert, especially when the Rams defense has an opposing offense that wants to go to the air often.
CeeDee Lamb did create problems for the Rams so the secondary has to tighten up but Darious Williams read Dak Prescott on one play, jumping the pass for what would have been an easy pick-six...except he dropped the ball.
Shaun Dolac was strong against the run but to be honest, the Rams dominated the line of scrmmage on both sides of the ball.
Jared Verse was once again a force of nature, forcing backs to cut inside where Poona Ford would put his paws on them. Verse was involved in two quick dust-ups, but they were resolved as fast as they started.
Overall it was a strong day for the Rams. There are some things to tighten up but if the Cowboys and Rams took each other on in an actual game, even with Garoppolo at the helm, Sean McVay would be 1-0 right now.
