Ranking the Rams Backup Quarterback Situation
The Los Angeles Rams have had one of the best, if not the best, offseasons out of all the teams in the National Football League. The Rams have made moves that have made them better and make sense in what they are trying to do in Los Angeles. The Rams are trying to get back to the Super Bowl under head coach Sean McVay and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.
But it is another veteran quarterback that the Rams have brought back, who was a good move by the team this offseason. The team brought back quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to serve as the backup quarterback to Stafford. Garoppolo was the backup last season when he signed with the team and the team spoke highly of him all last season, and that is one reason they brought him back for 2025.
Garoppolo brings a lot of value to the team. He is a quarterback who has a lot of experience, especially in the biggest games. He has been to a Super Bowl and a couple of NFC Championship games throughout his career as a starter. He also has veteran leadership that is good for the team. If they need to replace Stafford, the Rams have full confidence in him to play the position well.
Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated ranked Garoppolo as second best backup quarterback in the NFL.
It doesn’t get much safer at quarterback than Garoppolo, who racked up 38 wins and made a Super Bowl appearance with the 49ers. Garoppolo can keep teams afloat amid injuries and has the skill set to run offenses smoothly. He lacks arm strength and is sometimes slow to react, but he has a nice gig in Los Angeles as Matthew Stafford’s backup. If Garoppolo is needed to play, he can lean on Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.
“I kind of knew where I wanted to be,” Garoppolo told the, via the Los Angeles Times. “The Rams came with a strong offer, I love the people here, love the teammates. So really I’m at the point of my career, those are the little things that make a difference to me.
“It’s really more about the situation than the opportunity. There were some opportunities. But I’ve been in a bad organization and I’ve seen how it can wear on you throughout the year. Just talking to my brothers, my family, didn’t want to go through that again.”
