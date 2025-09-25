Rams Sean McVay Shares Feelings on Colts' Offensive Stars
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams will attempt to stop a Colts offense that has been on a roll. In their 3-0 start, the Colts have averaged 34.3 points per game. On Wednesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about their top offensive threats, quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor.
Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones has turned a 180 on his career, having found his confidence during his short stint last season with the Minnesota Vikings and he took that, parlaying it into a Comeback Player of the Year performance so far as the Colts' starting quarterback. Jones was also named a captain in his first season in Indianapolis.
“He's a stud," stated McVay. "I think what he's doing is he's seeing the field well. I think [Head Coach] Shane [Steichen] does an excellent job of being able to cater to player strengths. You look at it and he's playing in rhythm and he's playing on time. They’re a really well-orchestrated unit. They do a lot of really good things. He has the mobility to be able to make you pay as a runner, but I think he's reading well with his feet."
"He throws the ball with great accuracy and anticipation. He’s had some really good glimpses with his tenure with the Giants. I know from talking to [Vikings Head Coach] Kevin [O’Connell] how much he enjoyed being with him in Minnesota. It’s been impressive to watch their overall operation with [Quarterback] Daniel [Jones] leading the way. Then, [Running Back] Jonathan Taylor, their skill players and their offensive line, there are no weaknesses. It's why they're the best offense in the league through three weeks.”
Jonathan Taylor
Taylor has been one of the NFL's best for years, being the NFL's rushing yards and touchdowns leader in 2021 and last season, Taylor recorded the second-best statistical season in his career, finishing as fourth on the rushing leader board with 1,431 yards.
McVay was asked if Taylor is similar to Saquon Barkley, whom the Rams shut down last week.
“Oh, yeah," stated McVay. "He’s excellent. He’s a slash runner. He’s a homerun hitter. They do a great job. He's got a great feeling where if you give him a vertical seam, he gets clean to the second level, and then he's even had some dirty runs where he'll make people miss and then end up coming out the gate for 50 yards or he can take it to the house. He is special. He's dynamic. It's going to be a similar theme in terms of having to get 11 hats to the football because of how great this guy is.”
