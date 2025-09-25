Sean McVay Praises Two Key Rams Defenders for Standout Play
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a secondary filled with versatile talents that due a whole host of jobs within the defense. Quentin Lake and Jaylen McCollough are two players who exemplify what this defense can do tactically, with both men having outstanding performances as the team's hybrid linebackers.
On Wednesday, Sean McVay praised the efforts of both players.
Quentin Lake
Lake had a big game in coverage against the Eagles and has been fantastic this season, growing into the key piece that connects the secondary to the front seven.
“He’s so versatile," stated McVay. "He's so tough. The majority of his snaps are coming from the nickel slot position. You get a lot of play opportunities. You're around the football based on how the landscape of the league unfolds. There’s a lot of inside-out passing. There's a lot of the perimeter control and some of the RPOs and the screen game. He’s been outstanding. I think his technique is great. I think if you just watch the way that he plays snap in and snap out, this guy's a dog.
"He has such a great way about being able to lead his teammates. He's so damn smart. He's so tough. I think technically he's playing really well in the coverage phases. He does a lot of different things where you're, in essence, in some of the traffic situations that inside linebackers are in. He's stout. He's a complete football player. Then when we're on our base defense, he's playing safety. I love Quentin Lake. I'm really grateful to be working with him and I've been really pleased and proud of what he's done through the first three weeks.”
Jaylen McCollough
McCollough, an undrafted free agent, has been playing at the highest level. A symbol of the phrase: system makes players. McCollough is playing in a hybrid role that is suited to his strengths. He has been a nightmare at the line of scrimmage, sacking Jalen Hurts on Sunday.
“I think those types of plays, they bring momentum to the whole team," stated McVay. "You get a free runner because there's a little bit of confusion. They try to quick snap you right there. It’s big time. He's had a couple sacks already this year. We had a couple situations where there were some free runners the other day and I think we've done an excellent job. Our defensive coaches, Chris [Shula] and those guys are doing a good job of putting people in the right positions. Ultimately, the players are then delivering and ‘Tank’ [Jaylen McCollough) is guy that brings great energy all the time. That was a big time play for us.”
